Water is the basic necessity of life. And adequate supply of clean water is a must for daily consumption. From drinking to using to cook our everyday meal - we need clean water at every step of life. Hence, it is a must to have a water purifier at home that helps washout the impurities from water and helps balance its pH level. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that, today we just can't think of a modern kitchen without a water purifier in it. If you explore, you will find an extensive variety of water purifiers in the market, leaving us spoilt for choices. We even get water purifiers with electric and non-electric variations. These many options often leave us confused too.

To bid adieu to all your confusions, we handpicked some budget-friendly non-electric water purifier options that will help you make a wise choice while buying.

7 Non-Electric Water Purifier Options For You:

Home-Pro Non-Electric Water Filter

Made of stainless-steel, this water purifier comes with a 16-litre capacity and a candle for purification. All you need to remember is, soak the candle in water for 24 hours before its first use.

Prestige Non-Electric Water Purifier

It comes with a pre-filter that needs to be cleaned 15 days. And try not to keep the water purifier under direct sunlight to avoid algae growth.

Purella Gravity UF Portable Non-Electric Water Purifier

It is ideal for both home and office uses. With a 20-litre capacity, this water purifier comes with a tap that makes it easy and convenient for daily usage.

NEXQUA Dew Stainless Steel Non-electric Water Filter

Another stainless-steel water purifier option, this product comes with 2 ceramic candles and is ideal for a family of 6 to 10 people. The long-lasting stainless-steel container prevents rust or corrosion, making it an economical option for all.

KENT Gold Optima Non-electric Water Purifier

We also found a water purifier option that is made of high-quality BPA-free plastic. It is light in weight and can be placed at any place you want. This purifier uses nano-silver carbon for better disinfection of water.

Tata Swach Non Electric Water Purifier

This water purifier comes with an 18-litre capacity and is ideal for a small-sized family. It is also made of food-grade plastic and can be used on a daily basis.

Eureka Forbes Aquasure from Aquaguard Amrit Water Purifier

This water purifier doesn't require installation. In fact, you can place it anywhere in your house for everyday usage.

