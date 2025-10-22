Chhath Puja, a revered festival celebrated with great fervour in India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, is just around the corner. This four-day festival honours the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, seeking their blessings for the well-being of loved ones. Like any other Indian festival, this festival too is incomplete without traditional delicacies. As you prepare to immerse yourself in the festivities, we've got you covered with 12 traditional dishes that are a must-have for Chhath Puja. You can easily make these dishes at home, or if you're short on time, simply order them via an online food delivery platform, allowing you to focus on the celebrations.

Here Are 12 Traditional Dishes To Indulge In For Chhath Puja 2025:

1. Thekua

Thekua is the heart of Chhath Prasad, made with whole wheat flour, jaggery and ghee. It has a beautiful caramelised sweetness and a crumbly texture that melts in the mouth. Families lovingly shape each piece by hand and fry it till golden, filling the home with a festive aroma.

Photo Credit: iStock





2. Rasiyaw-Kheer

Prepared with jaggery, milk and rice, Rasiyaw is a soulful kheer made on the second day of the puja. The jaggery lends a deep earthy note that sets it apart from regular kheer. Served as prasad, it brings a sense of warmth and devotion to the celebration.

3. Kaddu Bhaat

This simple dish of rice and sweet pumpkin carries profound cultural nostalgia. The mild sweetness of kaddu cooked with gentle spices creates a comforting flavour. It is a light and sattvik meal, perfect for those observing the rituals.

4. Chana Ghugni

Chana Ghugni is a savoury preparation of soaked black gram cooked with minimal spices. The dish has a rustic taste and pairs beautifully with puris or rotis. It is often cooked as part of the prasad spread and shared with family and neighbours.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Tikri (Rice Roti)

Tikri is a traditional rice roti made especially during Chhath. Its slightly crisp edges and soft centre give it a lovely bite. Served with jaggery or ghee, it celebrates the simplicity of festive food. It's one of those breads that even a non-Bihari would fall in love with.

6. Poori

Freshly puffed puris are an essential part of the Chhath thali. Made with wheat flour and fried in ghee or oil, they taste best when served hot alongside sabzi or ghugni. Their aroma alone can stir festive excitement in every home.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Aloo Ki Sabzi

This no-onion, no-garlic potato curry is flavoured with cumin, ginger and mild spices. It tastes wholesome and comforting without feeling heavy. Paired with puris, it completes one of the most cherished ritual meals of the festival.

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Ratauli

A sweet dish made from ripe bananas, Ratauli has a soft, pudding-like texture and a naturally rich taste. The fruit is gently cooked with jaggery, ghee and cardamom. It is a nostalgic favourite that many have grown up eating during Chhath.

9. Khajuria

Khajuria is a deep-fried sweet made from rice flour and jaggery. It has a gentle crunch on the outside and softness within. Prepared in big batches, it is shared lovingly after the rituals as a symbol of togetherness.

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Doodh-Laiya

This dish is made using milk and parboiled rice, cooked slowly till the flavours come together. It has a creamy, comforting taste that makes it a true festive treat. Many consider it soul food for the Chhath morning.

11. Malpua

Malpua is a festive indulgence of flour and reduced milk, fried into fluffy pancakes and soaked lightly in sugar syrup. The edges turn beautifully crisp while the centre stays soft. It is pure joy for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Photo Credit: iStock

12. Coconut Laddoos

Made with fresh coconut, jaggery and ghee, these laddoos are fragrant and satisfying. The texture is tender and chewy, making each bite memorable. Offered as prasad, they add a delightful finish to the Chhath feast.





This Chhath Puja 2025, treat your friends and family to these traditional dishes and create unforgettable memories. Whether you make them at home or order them online, they'll surely delight your taste buds.

