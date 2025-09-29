Durga Puja 2025 has begun! While the rituals and grand pandals capture much of the spotlight, the streets outside tell their own story through flavours. Every corner comes alive with the aroma of frying snacks, spicy chaats, and sweet indulgences. These delicacies are about taste, tradition, nostalgia, and the joy of sharing food with friends and family. Whether you're pandal-hopping or staying at home, you can celebrate Durga Puja 2025 by indulging in yummy snacks. Whether you prefer crisp vegetarian treats or rich seafood delights, there are many options to choose from. Here are some of the most iconic ones you should not miss:

Here Are 14 Bengali Snacks You Must Try During Durga Puja 2025:

1. Kathi Rolls

Durga Puja 2025: Kathi rolls are a classic snack. Photo Credit: iStock

Kathi rolls are one of Kolkata's most legendary street foods and a must-have during Durga Puja evenings. They feature parathas wrapped around spiced fillings such as egg, chicken, or mutton, along with sliced onions and sauces. Many consider them the perfect on-the-go meal during this festive season. And if you can't step out to buy them, order them online.

2. Kolkata Street-Style Chowmein

Kolkata's version of chowmein has a distinct character. These street-style noodles are stir-fried with vegetables and soy sauce. Egg or meat can be added too. During Durga Puja, they are served piping hot at roadside stalls, drawing large crowds. Their savoury and slightly tangy taste makes them a fun evening snack.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Phuchka

Phuchka is known as the Bengali version of pani puri and golgappa. It is slightly different from the two and has its own unique charm. Hollow crisp puris are filled with mashed potato, tamarind water, spices, and other elements. Each bite is tangy, fiery, and refreshing. It is one of the most beloved snacks during the festival, especially for those hopping between pandals.





Also Read: Durga Puja 2025: Guide To Prepare A Full Course Meal For The Festival

4. Beguni

Beguni is a simple yet satisfying snack made by dipping thin slices of brinjal in gram flour batter and frying them until golden. Light and crisp, it is often served as a side with khichuri during bhog, but is equally popular as a street food delight. For many, no Puja evening feels complete without this classic. It is one of many kinds of fritters popular during this festival.

5. Aloo Bhaja

Aloo bhaja refers to thinly sliced potatoes fried until crisp, often seasoned lightly with salt. It is a quintessential Bengali comfort food. It is commonly paired with dal and rice, but it also holds a place in Puja-time snacking. The crispness of this fried potato snack makes it an addictive treat. We are already craving some - aren't you?

6. Non-Veg Chops

Durga Puja 2025: There are several non-veg chops you should try

Non-veg chops are savoury croquettes made from minced meat or fish, spiced and coated in breadcrumbs before being deep-fried. They are crisp on the outside and soft, flavourful inside. During Durga Puja, these chops are found in countless food stalls, often served with kasundi. Their hearty taste makes them a popular evening indulgence.

7. Bhetki Fish Fry

Bhetki fish fry is a Kolkata classic that has long been part of festive snacking. Fresh bhetki fillets are marinated, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried until golden brown. The fish remains soft and juicy inside, contrasting with the crunchy exterior. Served with kasundi and salad, it is a must-try delicacy during Durga Puja.

8. Chingri Cutlet

Chingri cutlets are made with fresh prawns, seasoned with spices, and given a crisp breadcrumb coating. They are fried until golden, resulting in a snack you won't soon forget. A favourite among seafood lovers, these cutlets are widely relished during the festive season. They bring out the richness of Bengal's coastal flavours.





Also Read: Why Bengalis Eat Fish And Meat During Navratri While The Rest Of India Fasts

9. Dim'er Devil

Dim'er devil is a unique snack in which hard-boiled eggs are encased in spiced potato mash, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep fried. The result is a crisp, golden shell with a soft, flavourful core. It is often considered Bengal's take on the Scotch egg. It can be savoured with kasundi or chutney.

10. Ghugni

Durga Puja 2025: Ghugni is a beloved street-style delight

Ghugni is a Bengali delicacy made with yellow or white peas, slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices. It is topped with chopped onions, green chillies, and a squeeze of lemon before serving. The dish is warm, filling, and affordable, making it a staple at street stalls during Puja.

11. Mughlai Paratha

Mughlai paratha is a rich, stuffed bread that reflects Kolkata's Mughlai culinary influence. It is usually filled with beaten eggs, onions, and sometimes minced meat, before being fried until crisp. Served with a salad and ketchup, it makes for a substantial meal in itself. During Puja nights, it is a popular choice for those seeking something more filling than the usual bites.

12. Shingara

Shingara is a type of Bengali samosa, which is smaller in size than other common samosa versions. It is usually filled with spiced potatoes, cauliflower, or peanuts. Its thin, crisp coating contains a warm, flavourful stuffing. They are widely enjoyed at homes and food stalls throughout Durga Puja.

13. Jhalmuri

Jhalmuri is a quick, no-cook snack made with puffed rice, mustard oil, chopped onions, chillies, and roasted peanuts. It is mixed on the spot, ensuring freshness and a burst of flavours. Light, spicy, and crunchy, it is the perfect snack to munch while walking between pandals. It is a timeless treat that never disappoints.

14. Mishti

No celebration in Bengal feels complete without mishti, the region's beloved sweets. During Durga Puja, sweet shops brim with favourites such as rosogolla, sandesh, chomchom, and mishti doi, while home kitchens often prepare festive treats like patishapta, kheer, and malpua. Whether enjoyed at home, shared with guests, or savoured after a long night of pandal hopping, you cannot skip mishti during this time. If you want to get the sweet dishes quickly, order them via a food delivery app.





Happy Durga Puja 2025!

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.