Those with a sweet tooth might agree that winter feels incomplete without a warm bowl of gajar ka halwa. This popular Indian dessert has its roots in Punjab and spells comfort in every bite. Gajar ka halwa, also known as gajrela, is prepared with grated carrots slow-cooked in milk, sugar and ghee, and topped with dry fruits. It's the kind of sweet that lingers on your taste buds long after you have finished the entire bowl. Recently, a food vlogger dropped a video on Instagram showing a street vendor making 'tadke wala gajrela'.





The street-side stall, located outside Nakodar Road in Jalandhar, Punjab, is named Sahni Sweets. The video opens with the vendor showing how his special tadke wala gajar ka halwa is prepared. First, he pours a generous amount of ghee into a large griddle, followed by an assortment of dry fruits, including cashews, raisins and almonds. After that comes the tadka.





In the next step, the vendor adds some homemade khoya to the mixture and lets the concoction simmer. Once bubbles start to rise, he mixes in the grated carrots, followed by another handful of khoya and crushed cashews, before finally serving the piping-hot gajrela to the customer.

The internet had a lot to say about the video.





“Just got a mini heart attack,” admitted a user while watching the amount of ghee used.





“Sachi khhane ka dil kar gaya (Truly, it intensified my cravings),” confessed a foodie.





“Elaichi nahi dali (You didn't put elaichi),” pointed out another.





“Cholesterol rocked, heart shocked,” read a sarcastic remark.





“Sometimes I feel most of these street foods have actually spoiled the real taste of food; they just make it so unhealthy, like poison,” pointed out a critic.





So far, the video has clocked more than 11 million views. Would you like to try it?