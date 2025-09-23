Durga Puja in Kolkata is not just a festival, it is an emotion that sweeps across the city. Streets transform into living galleries of light, music, art and food. While much of India observes Navratri with vegetarian offerings, Bengal celebrates indulgence in its own way. Here, Pujo is as much about the pandals as it is about the plates. From heritage kitchens to buzzing street stalls, Kolkata serves a spread of non-vegetarian delicacies, including rich curries, crisp fried snacks and Mughlai classics that continue to define its food culture. Here's a guide that can be your complete roadmap to the best non-veg food during Durga Puja 2025.

Festival Food Calendar: When to Enjoy Non-Veg Dishes

The timing of meals during Pujo is important, as traditions and food rituals often go hand in hand.

Shashti and Saptami: Ideal for light bites and snacks while moving from pandal to pandal.

Ashtami: Traditionally vegetarian in many Bengali homes, although restaurants remain open with their regular menus.

Nabami and Dashami: Reserved for grand feasts, when kosha mangsho, biryani and mutton dak bungalow are most enjoyed.

With your calendar in place, you can focus on the iconic dishes that showcase Kolkata's festive flavours.

Also Read: Why Bengalis Eat Fish And Meat During Navratri While The Rest Of India Fasts

Iconic Non-Veg Dishes You Cannot Miss:

1. Kosha Mangsho - The Soul of Bengali Non-Veg Fare

A slow-cooked mutton curry, simmered in mustard oil, onions and a mix of spices, kosha mangsho is rich and robust. Best paired with luchi or plain rice, it is one of Bengal's most loved festive dishes.

Where to try: Gol Bari, 6 Ballygunj Place, Swadhin Bharat Hindu Hotel

Gol Bari, 6 Ballygunj Place, Swadhin Bharat Hindu Hotel Price range: Rs. 300-Rs. 500

2. Kolkata Biryani - Subtle, Aromatic, Potato-Laden

A fragrant Awadhi-inspired dish made unique in Bengal with potatoes and boiled eggs. Available in chicken and mutton versions, this light yet flavourful biryani is a Pujo essential. Add firni for a classic finish.

Where to try: Arsalan, Royal Indian Hotel, Aminia

Arsalan, Royal Indian Hotel, Aminia Price range: Rs. 250-Rs. 400

3. Chingri Malai Curry - Prawns In Coconut Heaven

Jumbo prawns are cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy, flavoured with turmeric and mustard seeds. Best enjoyed with steamed rice, it is luxurious yet comforting.

Where to try: Aaheli, Oh! Calcutta, Kasturi

Aaheli, Oh! Calcutta, Kasturi Price range: Rs. 400-Rs. 600

Also Read: Kolkata Food Trail: 7 Places You Must Visit To Experience The City's Food Palate

4. Fish Fry And Kabiraji Cutlet - Street Food Royalty

Golden fried fish fillets and kabiraji cutlets wrapped in delicate egg nets are evening staples. Perfect for a quick snack between pandals.

Where to try: Mitra Cafe, Bijoli Grill, Allen Kitchen

Mitra Cafe, Bijoli Grill, Allen Kitchen Price range: Rs.100-Rs. 250

5. Mughlai Paratha - Keema-Stuffed Crispy Delight

A deep-fried paratha stuffed with spiced minced meat and egg, served with salad and chutney. It is hearty, indulgent and distinctly Pujo.

Where to try: Anadi Cabin, Bijoli Grill, Apanjan

Anadi Cabin, Bijoli Grill, Apanjan Price range: Rs.120-Rs. 200

6. Mutton Dak Bungalow - Colonial Comfort Food

This rustic dish from colonial-era dak bungalows features tender mutton, potatoes and boiled eggs in a mildly spiced curry. Nostalgia served on a plate.

Where to try: Bhojohori Manna, Kasturi, Kewpie's Kitchen

Bhojohori Manna, Kasturi, Kewpie's Kitchen Price range: Rs. 350-Rs. 500

Also Read: Where To Find The Best Chelo Kebab In Kolkata? 3 Restaurants That Top Every List

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Bhetki Paturi - Fish Wrapped in Banana Leaf

Marinated with mustard paste, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, this dish combines spice, softness and smoky flavour. A must-try during Pujo.

Where to try: Kasturi, 6 Ballygunge Place, Aaheli

Kasturi, 6 Ballygunge Place, Aaheli Price range: Rs.300-Rs. 450

8. Chicken Chaap - Mughlai Magic On A Plate

Chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices, slow-cooked and then fried in ghee. A rich Mughlai favourite that pairs well with biryani or paratha.

Where to try: Arsalan, Shiraz Golden, Royal Indian Hotel

Arsalan, Shiraz Golden, Royal Indian Hotel Price range: Rs. 250-Rs. 350

9. Dimer Devil - Bengali Scotch Egg

Boiled egg wrapped in spicy minced meat, crumb-coated and fried. Best served with mustard kasundi for an extra kick.

Where to try: Gol Bari, Mitra Cafe, Bijoli Grill

Gol Bari, Mitra Cafe, Bijoli Grill Price range: Rs. 100-Rs. 150

10. Pujo Street Specials - Pop-Ups And Food Stalls

Temporary stalls appear across the city offering chicken rolls, fish fingers and mutton cutlets. These make for quick, filling snacks that capture the festive buzz.

Hotspots: Deshapriya Park, Ekdalia Evergreen, Santosh Mitra Square, Salt Lake FD Block

Deshapriya Park, Ekdalia Evergreen, Santosh Mitra Square, Salt Lake FD Block Price range: Rs. 100-Rs. 300

Once you have sampled the classics, there are other experiences that bring variety and value to your festive food trail.

Budget-Friendly Non-Veg Spots During Pujo:

For students, large groups or anyone who wants a hearty meal without overspending, Kolkata has plenty of affordable choices. Mitra Cafe, Anadi Cabin and Allen Kitchen serve cutlets, fish fry and Mughlai paratha under Rs. 200. Aminia is a reliable stop for biryani meals that are filling and reasonably priced, making it popular with pandal hoppers.





Also Read: 5 Classic Breakfast Places In Kolkata That You Must Try

Trending Pujo Food Pop-Ups And Cloud Kitchens 2025:

Durga Puja is also a time when new food ventures appear across the city. In 2025, keep an eye on Instagram-popular home chefs and cloud kitchens that launch special menus. Expect limited-edition items, fusion snacks and modern twists on traditional recipes. These stalls often attract younger food lovers looking to try something beyond the familiar.

Best Late-Night Eats During Pujo:

Festivities in Kolkata often stretch into the early hours, and so does the appetite. Late-night favourites include Arsalan and Shiraz Golden for biryani and chaap, or Balwant Singh Dhaba near Elgin Road for tea and snacks. Park Circus continues to be a hub for Mughlai Street food well past midnight, perfect for the traditional post-pandal biryani run.

Sweet Endings: Bengali Mishti Worth Trying

A Pujo food trail is incomplete without sweets. Kolkata's iconic desserts round off the festive meals perfectly:

Rosogolla: soft and syrupy.

soft and syrupy. Mishti Doi : creamy caramelised yoghurt.

: creamy caramelised yoghurt. Nolen Gur Sandesh: an early winter delicacy that sometimes makes an appearance during Pujo.

Also Read: How to Make Bengali-Style Khichdi For Durga Puja

For Mixed Groups: Vegetarian Pujo Favourites

If you are dining with friends or family who prefer vegetarian food, Kolkata still offers plenty of festive options:

Bhoger Khichuri: rice and lentils cooked with vegetables, traditionally part of Pujo offerings.

rice and lentils cooked with vegetables, traditionally part of Pujo offerings. Luchi-Alur Dom: puffed fried breads paired with spiced potato curry.

puffed fried breads paired with spiced potato curry. Chanar Dalna: cottage cheese curry with a light, sweet-spicy flavour.

Insider Tips For Foodies During Pujo:

Reserve tables in advance, as queues at popular restaurants are long.

Carry cash for food stalls where digital payments may not be accepted.

Plan quick snacks during pandal hopping and enjoy sit-down meals when taking breaks.

Follow the crowd near large pandals such as Deshapriya Park or Salt Lake FD Block for the best street stalls.

Ask locals for recommendations, as some of the best pop-ups are not widely advertised.

In Conclusion: Pujo Is A Feast, Not Just A Festival

Durga Puja in Kolkata is a sensory celebration of lights, chants, dhak beats and food. Non-veg dishes are not simply meals, they are memories passed down across generations. From kosha mangsho with luchi to a midnight biryani plate, each dish reflects the spirit of Durga Pujo.