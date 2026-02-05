New menus are popping up across Delhi NCR this season, bringing fresh flavours and exciting ideas to the city's dining scene. February and March always set the stage for new launches, and this year restaurants are stepping up with creative dishes, seasonal twists and bold global influences. Whether you enjoy cosy comfort food or like exploring inventive plates, there is something new waiting at every corner. These menus are designed for leisurely brunches, lively evenings and everything in between. If you are planning your next meal out, this guide will help you discover what is new and worth trying across the city.

The Best New Menus In Delhi-NCR You Should Not Miss

1. Loya, Taj Palace

Loya has introduced VRIKSH, a new cocktail programme inspired by the idea of an eternal journey from root to fruit. Built on the LOYA Paanch cocktail philosophy, VRIKSH takes its cues from nature, using indigenous botanicals, seasonal flavours and inventive techniques to create drinks that are soulful, expressive and full of character. The Winter Specials highlight slow cooking, warmth and ingredients that truly shine in the colder months. Expect hearty broths, smoky roasts, rich gravies and winter vegetables at their best. These dishes capture the way the North has always eaten through the season, with food that is nourishing, earthy and quietly indulgent.

2. CHICA

CHICA has entered a new chapter with The Renaissance, a refreshed menu and experience that marks a shift towards deeper, warmer and more ingredient-focused dining. The new menu highlights bold flavours, clean plating and global inspirations, brought together through small plates, hearty signatures, handcrafted pastas and sushi. Each dish is made with an ingredient-first approach, celebrating simple techniques like charring, pickling and slow cooking. The cocktail menu has also been reinvented with travel-inspired drinks that feel personal and expressive. Altogether, The Renaissance introduces a CHICA that feels familiar yet completely renewed, with food and drinks designed for today's diners.

Photo Credit: CHICA

3. Coffee Island

Coffee Island has rolled out its new House Fresh Menu across select cafes in Delhi NCR. The updated all-day menu brings a wider variety of freshly prepared dishes, blending cafe favourites with global flavours for every meal of the day. The brand, originally from Greece, has crafted this menu to feel generous, familiar and perfect for relaxed everyday dining. Guests can now enjoy new options across pastas, flatbreads, melts and desserts, all made fresh at the outlets. Gurugram cafes also get an exclusive all-day breakfast menu featuring eggs, Akuri toast and indulgent French toasts. Along with the new food offerings, Coffee Island continues to serve its signature range of coffees, blends and non-coffee drinks.

Photo Credit: Coffee Island

4. ZYLO by Kakapo

ZYLO by Kakapo, set high above Mehrauli at Ambawatta One, has introduced a newly curated menu that adds a fresh layer to its popular rooftop experience. Known for its striking views of the Qutub Minar and its mix of elegance and high-energy charm, the restaurant now brings global flavours to the forefront. The updated menu features creative dishes like Vietnamese tacos, spicy crunchy sushi, New Zealand lamb chops and Kra Pao, along with other chef-crafted plates. Guests can end their meal with indulgent desserts, including the signature Kakapo's Nest. As the mood shifts from a calm sunset setting to a lively night-time atmosphere, the new menu invites diners to enjoy ZYLO's evolving blend of food, music and skyline views.

Photo Credit: ZYLO by Kakapo