There are some dining experiences that stay with you long after they are over, not because they are elaborate but because they shift something quietly in the way you engage with food. My most recent one unfolded at the launch of AJS Experiences on 28 February at the Taj Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. Their first concept, The Grain Awakening, was envisioned by Arushi Sancheti as a multi sensory exploration of how we relate to food. It brought together spatial design, fragrance, sound and an eight course ancient grain menu, all arranged with a sense of intention rather than theatrics. The heritage setting only added to its grounded warmth.





The collaboration with Luke Coutinho became clear the moment we were guided into individual pods placed outdoors under soft lighting. The space had an immediate calming effect, almost as if the evening wanted you to slow down before anything else. Once settled in, we were served personalised drinks based on our sun signs. Mine, a Leo inspired drink, felt unexpectedly apt and set the tone for the rest of the journey.

The eight course meal began with Chilith Baegle, pairing a crisp lotus stem with sweet soil legumes and a smooth nasturtium puree. I liked how the freshness of the puree balanced the crunch without overpowering it. This was followed by Assamese Black Rice, a gentle rose scented pudding with coconut, proso cream and gooseberry pate. I enjoyed how the rose stayed subtle, letting the coconut and grains take the lead.

Portree Thakkali came next, bringing together bottle gourd fritter, moringa, a millet tikki and tulsi water. Then Mushk Ganhar, a comforting mix of nutty rice, parched morels and a soft Dauphinoise, arrived like a warm midpoint. A refreshing shift followed with the Himalayan Ruwangon and Morus Sorbet, its mix of mountain greens, cumin, anardana and kokum offering a clean, bright pause.

The meal continued with Parangikai Ravioli, delicate butternut squash dumplings in a cherry tomato nage with black rice, before moving into the Winters of Grain mini thali of Sriphala Raab, barley chaat, winter greens, jowar and sunflower seed roti and amla chutney. The final notes came through Kangni Paka Madhura, made with foxtail millet and nolen gur, and Khajuranna, a combination of yoghurt, olive oil, citrus and toasted millet crumble.

At one point, foot massages were offered as the courses progressed, which sounded unusual at first but blended seamlessly into the unhurried rhythm of the evening.





By the time I left, I felt lighter and clearer without quite realising when that shift had happened. It was one of those evenings where intention, food and setting worked together in a way that lingered, a reminder that luxury dining can also be calm, personal and quietly immersive.