sProtein is a crucial part of our diet, keeping our bodies functioning at their best. While non-vegetarians have plenty of protein-rich options, vegetarians often struggle to get their daily dose. But here's a game-changer, you can boost your protein intake through your favourite chutneys! Yes, you read that right. Many chutneys are packed with protein and taste amazing too. The best part? You can whip them up at home or even order them via an online food delivery app in a jiffy. Easy peasy, right? Let's dive into our list of high-protein chutneys that'll take your meals to the next level!





Healthy Chutneys | Here Are 8 High-Protein Chutneys You Must Try:

1. Andhra-Style Peanut Chutney

This chutney is made with roasted peanuts, curry leaves, and coconut, providing a crunchy texture and nutty flavour. Rich in protein and healthy fats, it's a great accompaniment to South Indian dishes. Andhra-style peanut chutney is a popular condiment in Telugu cuisine. Try it with idlis, dosas or vadas for a delicious snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Flaxseed Chutney

Made with ground flaxseeds, this chutney is a powerhouse of protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. It's a great way to incorporate the benefits of flaxseeds into your diet. Flaxseed chutney has a nutty flavour and can be paired with rice, rotis or as a dip. Add it to your meals for a nutritional boost.

3. 4-Lentil Dal Chutney

This chutney combines the benefits of four protein-rich lentils - moong, arhar, urad and chana dal. Roasted and ground with spices, it's a flavourful and nutritious accompaniment to Indian meals. The blend of lentils provides a boost of protein and fibre. It tastes best when paired with rice or roti.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chana Dal And Dahi Chutney

Made with roasted chana dal and yoghurt, this chutney is high in protein and calcium. It's a creamy and tangy condiment that pairs well with Indian snacks and meals. Chana dal and dahi chutney is a popular accompaniment to chaats and kebabs. So, why wait? Add it to your meals for a quick protein boost!

5. Black Til Chutney

Black sesame seeds are rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, making this chutney a nutritious addition to your diet. Black til chutney has a distinct flavour and can be paired with rice, rotis or even parathas. Try it with traditional Indian dishes for a flavourful twist.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Sesame Seeds Chutney

Packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals, sesame seeds chutney is a nutritional powerhouse that'll elevate your meals. A staple in many Indian households, this versatile chutney is a perfect match for Indian breads. Try it today and experience the goodness of sesame seeds.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Urad Dal Chutney

Roasted urad dal chutney is a protein-packed, fibre-rich flavour bomb waiting to explode on your taste buds. Perfectly complementing idlis, dosas, or vadas, this chutney is a must-have accompaniment to your favourite dishes - trust us, your meals will thank you!





8. Moong Dal Chutney

Moong dal is a protein-rich ingredient that makes a tasty and easy-to-digest chutney. This chutney is made with roasted moong dal and spices, providing a boost of protein and fibre. Moong dal chutney is a great accompaniment to Indian meals and snacks. Team it up with rice, rotis or enjoy it as a tasty dip.





Whether you make these chutneys at home or order them through an online food delivery app, they'll be a great addition to your diet for boosting protein intake.

