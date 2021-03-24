Holi is almost here and so is the time to chug glasses of thandai. Thandai is one of the major attractions during Holi. Native to India, this special drink is extensively prepared during Holi and Shivratri. It is basically a 'desi' milkshake prepared with oodles of nuts, spices and more. Nuts, poppy seeds, melon seeds, cardamom, black pepper and few other spices are blended together to prepare the masala, which is then added to boiled milk along with sugar and kesar to prepare a soul soothing glass of thandai. Traditionally, the masala is prepared on grinding stone, but that often gets tedious and time taking. Hence, now-a-days we resort to blenders to the do the job smoothly in no time.

Considering this, we found you some blender options that you can consider buying before Holi. The best part is, all these blenders are budget-friendly and come under INR 2,500. Let's take a look.

7 Budget-Friendly Blender Options For You:

Balzano High Speed Nutri Blender

This product comes with BPA-free tritan jars and stainless steel blades that help you blend the masalas smoothly. It also comes with single knob operation for fuss-free usage.

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

All the parts of this mixer grinder are detachable and washable, making it easy for regular use. It also comes with high power stainless-steel blades that help you make chutney, smoothies, milkshake, juices etc in no time.

La' Forte La Vite Cherie -Compact Powerful Mixer Grinder Blender

If you are looking for an easy-to-use product, here we found the perfect option for you. This product has no knob or button. All you need to do is set the jar, connect to the switch and twist. You get your blended food in just a few seconds.

iVBOX Wonder-Eco All-in-One Nutri Blender

For the ones who have a space crunch in kitchen, then blender is a perfect option to look into. It is compact, sleek and takes minimum space in your kitchen. It also comes with 4 stainless-steel blades for smooth blending.

Wonderchef - 63152952 Nutri-Blend Personal

It is probably the best blender to keep handy. It comes with a single jar that also works as a sipper to drink smoothies and juices, which means, you do not need to waste a glass to pour your juice or drinks. All you need to do is, blend you smoothie or thandai in this jar and drink.

Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 22000 RPM Mixer-Grinder

Another option by Wonderchef, this blender comes with two jars. The long jar can hold food up to 500ml and the short one has 300 ml capacity. The best part is, it can grind the hardest of the spices in just 30 seconds.

MOHIT High Speed Nutri-Blender

This blender comes with BPA-free, leak-proof jar that helps you do the job without any unwanted spillage. It also has a heavy-duty motor for smooth operation.

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.