Ask any Hyderabadi what keeps the city running, and chances are they will say: biryani and Irani chai. While biryani may be the showstopper, Irani chai is the quiet hero, fuelling conversations, friendships, and even revolutions. Introduced by Persian immigrants in the early 20th century, Irani chai is brewed differently. Tea leaves are boiled separately, while milk is reduced until it is thick and velvety. The two are then combined, often with a generous dose of sugar. The result is a cup that is rich, comforting, and deeply satisfying.





Pair it with Osmania biscuits, named after the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, and you have a combination that is uniquely Hyderabadi. Whether it is six in the morning or the middle of the night, Irani chai is always in demand. These cafés are not just about tea; they are a reflection of Hyderabad's culture, history, and social life.





History Of Irani Cafes In Hyderabad: The First Sip And Its Legacy

The story of Irani cafes in Hyderabad begins in the late 1800s, when Persian immigrants arrived in the city. They brought with them a love for tea and a flair for hospitality. One of the earliest cafes was the Grand Hotel in Abids, founded in 1935. It quickly became a landmark for locals and visitors alike.

Another pioneer was Café Bahar, opened in 1973 by Iranian immigrant Syed Hussain Bolooki. It started with just tea and biscuits but soon expanded into a full-fledged restaurant. These cafes laid the foundation for a culinary culture that continues to thrive today, linking Hyderabad's historical past with its present culinary identity.





Photo Credit: Pixabay

Top 7 Irani Cafes In Hyderabad You Must Visit:

Here is a curated list of the most iconic Irani cafes in the city. Each one offers a unique experience, but all share the same soul and dedication to Irani chai.

1. Grand Hotel, Abids

Founded in 1935, Grand Hotel is a living piece of Hyderabad's culinary history. Known for its robust Irani chai and legendary biryani, it is where tradition still rules the menu.

Must-Try: Irani Chai, Mutton Biryani, Badami Mutton

Vibe: Vintage, bustling, and full of character

2. Cafe Niloufer

From a humble tea stall to a multi-outlet brand, Cafe Niloufer has redefined Irani chai for the modern palate. Its Banjara Hills outlet offers a sleek ambience while the classic chai remains unchanged. Similarly, Red Rose Restaurant in Panjagutta combines nostalgia with digital marketing, attracting younger crowds without losing traditional flavours.

Must-Try: Malai Bun, Osmania Biscuits, Irani Chai

Ambience: Classic at Lakdikapul, modern at Banjara Hills and Red Rose

Expert Insight: Cafe Niloufer has online delivery options too - just order through your favourite food app and enjoy

3. Nimrah Cafe, Charminar

Located right next to Charminar, Nimrah Cafe is a favourite among tourists and locals alike. The freshly baked biscuits and strong chai make it a must-stop on any Old City Walk. You also get the best sunrise and sunset photos of Charminar while sitting at the cafe's balcony.

Must-Try: Irani Chai, assorted biscuits

Location Perk: Stunning view of Charminar

4. Blue Sea Tea and Snacks

A hidden gem in Secunderabad, Blue Sea is known for its affordable prices and consistent quality. It is a go-to spot for students and office-goers looking for a quick chai break.

Must-Try: Egg puffs, Dil Khush, Irani Chai

Vibe: Casual, friendly, and wallet-friendly

5. Cafe Bahar

Cafe Bahar is a household name in Hyderabad. While its biryani draws crowds, the cafe's roots lie in its Irani chai and Osmania biscuits, served with old-school hospitality.

Must-Try: Osmania Biscuits, Bheja Fry, Cream Buns

Vibe: Traditional Irani cafe with a loyal following

6. Red Rose Restaurant

Red Rose blends the charm of a classic Irani cafe with a modern marketing approach. Popular among students and young professionals, it is proof that nostalgia can go viral.

Must-Try: Bun Maska, Irani Chai

Modern Touch: Active on Instagram, popular with Gen Z

7. Grand Oven Bakery And Cafe

Grand Oven is where Irani cafe meets modern cafe culture. With shawarmas, wraps, and pastries on the menu, it is ideal for those who want a modern twist on classic flavours.

Must-Try: Shawarma, wraps, pastries

Vibe: Cozy, contemporary, and crowd-pleasing

Pairing And Food Specials With Irani Chai:

Irani chai is best enjoyed with classic accompaniments. Osmania biscuits, mildly sweet and salty, are the most iconic pairing. Bun maska and cream buns are also perfect with a hot cup of chai. Savoury snacks like bheja fry, egg puffs, and dil khush complement the rich, velvety tea.

Photo Credit: UnSplash

Tips For Visiting Irani Cafes In Hyderabad:

Arrive early for busy cafes such as Grand Hotel and Nimrah Cafe.

Most cafes are cash-friendly, though some modern outlets accept digital wallets.

Ask staff for recommendations; local favourites may not be on the menu.

If you are pressed for time, some of these cafes offer online delivery though food apps.

Cultural Significance Of Irani Cafes:

Irani cafes were once hubs of literary, political, and cultural exchange. Poets, writers, and politicians used them as spaces to debate ideas. Even today, they retain the same charm, offering a glimpse into Hyderabad's intellectual and social fabric while bridging generations of patrons.

Why Irani Cafes In Hyderabad Remain Relevant Today?

In a city racing toward tech parks and high-rises, Irani cafes offer a pause. They remind us of slower times, shared stories, and the simple joy of a well-brewed cup of tea. The continuity of these cafes links Hyderabad's rich history with its fast-evolving modern identity.





Did You Know?

Irani cafes were once male-only spaces, dominated by men discussing politics, poetry, and cricket.

Osmania biscuits were originally made for hospital patients because they are easy to digest and perfect with tea.

Some cafes still use century-old brewing techniques, such as brass vessels and recipes passed down through generations.

Irani chai is never boiled with milk, keeping the richness and texture intact.

The first Irani cafes in Hyderabad were opened by Zoroastrian immigrants, inspired by Persian tea houses.

The next time you are in Hyderabad, skip the modern cafes and head to an Irani cafe to soak in the city's unique atmosphere and timeless charm.





