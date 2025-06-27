Hyderabad is no stranger to star power. From packed cinemas to fan-frenzied premieres, the city has long celebrated its love for films. But beyond the silver screen, some of its biggest names are making an impressive impact through food. With a thriving culinary culture and ever-curious diners, Hyderabad has become a hotspot for celebrity-owned restaurants that go well beyond the expected glitz. These ventures bring serious thought, regional flavours, and creativity to the table. While the names may draw the first glance, it is the quality of the food and overall experience that keeps diners coming back or ordering in.





Whether it is dinner with a view, a cosy cafe meal, or a sushi platter at home, Hyderabad's food scene is now sprinkled with both stardust and substance. Here's a look at some of the top celebrity-owned restaurants in the city that offer the best of both worlds: a bit of star appeal and a whole lot of good taste.

7 Of The Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Hyderabad:

1. Buffalo Wild Wings (B-Dubs) by Allu Arjun:

The Pushpa-famed actor co-owns the Hyderabad franchise of this vibrant American sports bar. With massive screens, bold flavours, and great chicken wings, it is the perfect place to catch live matches. You can also order your favourite burgers and fries for a game night at home.

Where: Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

2. AN Restaurants by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar:

Sophisticated yet grounded, AN Restaurants offers a luxurious dining experience. The menu brings together flavours from across Asia and Southern India, with a strong focus on quality ingredients and refined taste. The elegant interiors and attentive service make it ideal for a weekend brunch with family.





Where: Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

3. Shoyu by Naga Chaitanya:

This premium pan-Asian cloud kitchen brings high-quality sushi, dim sum, stir-fries, and Thai curries straight to your doorstep. With a minimalist aesthetic and a focus on clean flavours, Shoyu is perfect for those craving a refined, restaurant-style Asian meal at home.





Where: Hitech City Road, Kavuri Hills, Jubilee Hills

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Scuzi by Naga Chaitanya:

A newer entrant in the city's cloud kitchen scene, Scuzi specializes in comforting European fare. Think creamy pastas, gourmet pizzas, juicy burgers, and indulgent tiramisu. Designed for delivery, it is perfect for a relaxed, no-fuss dinner with plenty of flavour.





Where: 2nd Floor, Survey No. 40, Plot No. 25, Kakatiya Hills, Madhapur

5. Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen by Rana Daggubati:

Set in the actor's former family home, Sanctuary is a global cuisine haven that feels both relaxed and intimate. The space blends eclectic design, soulful music, and a menu full of world-inspired delights - small plates, wood-fired grills, and inventive cocktails.





Where: Plot No. 29, Road No. 1, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

6. N Grill by Nagarjuna:

One of Hyderabad's earliest celebrity dining ventures, N Grill set the tone for upscale global cuisine in the city. Its sleek interiors, ambient lighting, and cosmopolitan menu, from wood-fired pizzas to well-crafted mains, make it a go-to for date nights and business dinners alike.





Where: Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

Photo Credit: Pexels

7. One8 Commune by Virat Kohli

Part of Kohli's growing restaurant brand, this all-day bistro offers a mix of global comfort food with a health-forward twist. Think smoothie bowls, sliders, sushi rolls, and signature cocktails in a space that is both relaxed and curated. The delivery menu is equally thoughtful and great for cozy nights in.





Where: 1st Floor, THE LOFT, HITEC City





Whether you are dining in style or ordering from your sofa, these star-powered spots prove that Hyderabad's food scene is as dazzling as its cinema.