Kolkata rightly referred to as the 'City of Joy', is known for its rich history, culture, and heritage. The documented history of the city begins with the arrival of Job Charnock on behalf of the British East India Company in 1690. However, anthropologists believe that the region was inhabited for at least a thousand years which adds to the versatility of the place. That's not all. Over the years, we have seen immigration of various communities in the city, leaving a huge impact on its overall characteristics. All these add to the mysticism of Kolkata, making it a great destination for exploration. In this article, we have curated a customised guide for you to make the most of the city in just 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's get going.

24 Hours In Kolkata: The Ultimate Food And Destination Guide To Explore The City:

Stop 1. 5am Chinese breakfast at Tiretti Bazar (approx. 2 hours):

Did you know that Kolkata gave birth to the cuisine that we relish as desi-Chinese (or Indo-Chinese) today? Having settled in Kolkata as early as the 1780s, the Chinese-Indian population has historically played a major role in defining the city's food culture. And proof of the same is the Chinese-Indian breakfast they serve, especially at the morning market in Tiretti Bazar. The entrance to the market is dominated by fresh vegetables and fish, but once you enter the lane, the magic begins. You will find people sitting on the sides of the streets, selling fresh homemade sausages, momos, fish ball soup, noodle soup, wonton, pork rolls, and more.





The market opens as early as 5-5.30 in the morning and gets closed by 8.30 am. However, the timing may vary on Sundays. So, we suggest getting to the place by 6 am to start your day on an indulgent note.

Address: 23/1, Chatawala Lane, Near Poddar Court, Tiretti





How to reach Tiretti Bazar breakfast place: The closest metro station is Central Metro station. You need to take the Poddar Court exit and then, it is a five-minute walk from there. But we suggest taking a bus or cab early in the morning to reach your destination easily.





Stop 2. Explore College Street (approx 3-4 hours):

Once you are done by with the authentic Chinese breakfast, it's time to explore the city. Walk to the nearest bus stop and take a bus to the famous College Street to soak in the old charm of Kolkata.





Option 1. Start with a coffee break at The Indian Coffee House:





After a wholesome breakfast, it's time for your morning coffee and what better to enjoy it with a slice of history. Located in the hustling lanes of College Street, the thriving 'Coffee House' was established in the city in 1876. And since then, the place has been welcoming thousands of students, intellects, office goers and people from different walks of life to enjoy their brew, good discussions and those high ceilings that tells the tale of rich and prosperous Kolkata (the then Calcutta). We suggest having the classic 'infusion' or 'cold coffee'.





Address: 15, Bankim Chatterjee Street, College Square West





Option 2. Walk down the lanes:





After a coffee break, start exploring the lanes of College Street - the book hub of Kolkata. From the latest edition of your favourite author to the curated copies of long lost treasures, you can find it all at College Street. In fact, it won't be an exageration to say that this place is the ultimate destination for every bookworm across the globe. However, most of these book stalls remain closed on Sundays.





What adds on to the beauty are the old school architectures and buildings, situated on both the sides of the streets - a perfect destination to enjoy some nature and landscape photography. And yes, do not miss out on some of the oldest education establishments of India - Presidency College, Hindu School, Sanskrit College - which are also located in College Street.





Option 3. Refreshment at Paramount:





You are surely tired by now. So, we suggest taking a break and enjoying some refreshing sharbat at Paramount. Founded in 1918, this place has been selling just sherbat for more than a century now - daab sharbat being the most popular drink on their menu. According to multiple reports, the owners of Paramount state that the recipe of the drink was given to the founder by eminent Indian chemist and educator Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy. He encouraged the founder of Paramount - Nihar Ranjan Majumdar - to sell this concoction at a pocket-friendly price. Since then, it has become a popular choice for people across Kolkata. Besides the refreshing drinks, what will surely charm you is the old-school setup and a board with names of the famous personalities who were patrons of Paramount. Hint: you will find names of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and filmmaker Satyajit Ray on the board.





Address: 1,1, Bankim Chatterjee Street, B.C. Street, College Square





How to reach College Street: The nearest metro station is Central Metro Station. Take the college street exit and then a bus that will drop you at the destination in not even five minutes. And then, walk around. You can even walk from Tiretti bazar to college street - the distance between the two is around 800-meter.

Stop 3. The afternoon indulgence (approx 1-2 hours):

It's time for a wholesome Bengali meal - afterall, you are in Kolkata! We suggest ditching the fancy restaurants and enjoy the authenticity of the city at the renowned pice hotels and small-sized eateries.





Option 1. Swadhin Bharat Hindu Hotel:





We understand, you are super hungry after all the explorations at College Street. Hence, we got you the nearest food destination to hit. Located near the Presidency College, this place was founded by Man Gobindo Ponda in 1927. Besides the quintessential dal, fish and meat, this place offers more than 25 types of vegetarian dishes, impressing the veg patrons to the core. Food here is served on simple stainless steel plates, with banana leaf on the top. The setup is basic and homely, but the food you will get there can easily give the best of the restaurants a run for money.





Address: 8/2, Bhawani Dutta Lane, below Raja Guest House, Calcutta University, College Square

Option 2. Mahal Pice Hotel:





Another such option is Mahal pice hotel at College Street. Established in 1917, this place has some of the best kept secrets of Bengali cuisine, food habits and more. Upon entering, you will find the menu handwritten on black board, which gets changed almost every day. From the a regular serve of rice, dal, aloo bhaja, machher jhol, to seasonal sukto and indulgent bhetki paturi - this place serves not-too-spicy food, making it a perfect destination for regular customers.





Address: 6/3, Ramanath Majumdar Street, Amherst Street

Stop 4. Go on a shopping spree (approx 2-3 hours):

No trip is complete without some local shopping. Don't you agree. So, we suggest heading back to Central Metro Station and taking a metro to Esplanade - the shopping hub of Kolkata. From the street side stalls to wholesale markets and fancy shops, you will find it all here. Walk around esplanade to check out the junk jewelleries being sold on the sides of the streets. Then enter the Hogg Market (also known as New Market) to experience the old-school shopping market of Kolkata. Known to be Kolkata's first municipal market set up in 1874 to cater to British residents, this more than a century old place has metamorphosed into a cauldron of diverse cultures, making it a favourite shopping destination for not only locals, but also foreign tourists.





Address: SB22, Humayun Place, New Market Area, Dharmatala





How to reach Hogg Market: The nearest metro station is Esplanade Metro Station. Get down, take New Market exit and walk for two to three minutes.

Stop 5. The street food trail (approx 1 hour):

How can you miss out on the street foods when in Kolkata. Esplanade boasts of some of the oldest food places of the city, offering essence of different cultures and communities that played dominating role in the creating the character of the city.





Option 1. Rolls at Nizam's:





Established in 1932, Nizam's has been the destination for kathi rolls in Kolkata since eons. You can sit there and enjoy kathi rolls or the popular kebabs-paratha, or pack a roll and have it while checking out the street shops in Esplanade.





Address: 23 & 24, Hogg St, near Axis Bank Atm, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala

Option 2. Phuchka from unnamed street stalls:





You will find multiple phuchka stalls, situated on the streets of Esplanade. Stop by any of those stalls and enjoy some tangy and spicy phuchkas of Kolkata. We suggest adding some extra spices (not chillies) to the aloo stuffing for added kick.





Option 3. Fries at Anandi Cabin:





Cabin culture is Kolkata is basically an old-school version of what we call cafes today. One such place that needs special mention is almost a century old Anadi Cabin, popular for its Mughlai Paratha. As per food historians, this place was established by a person named Balaram Jana, who collaborated with an Englishman to create this place in the memory of his late son 'Anadi'. Besides Mughlai paratha, you will get fish fry, fish cutlet, chicken kosha, paratha and more. But remember, Anadi cabin only accepts cash.





Address: H972+8JF, SN Banerjee Road, New Market Area, Dharmatala

Stop 6. Enjoy sunset at Princep Ghat (approx 3 hours):

By now, you are surely feeling tired. But that doesn't mean you end the day. We got you the perfect option to unwind. Take a bus from Esplanade and get down at Princep Ghat to enjoy some peace and serenity, along with a beautiful sunset. Built in the memory of Britsh Indologist James Princep, this place serves as a venue to showcase the cultural heritage of the city. As per an article by the Incredible India, Princep Ghat, located on the banks of the Hooghly river, is a majestic structure noted for its Gothic inlays. Here, you can stroll along the well-decorated bank, or sit and relax and enjoy the wind. But we suggest taking a boat ride on the river and enjoy the mesmerising sunset, along with the lights of the famous Howrah Bridge.





Address: Strand Rd, Maidan, Fort William, Hastings





How to reach Princep Ghat: You can take a taxi to Princep Ghat from Esplanade that will go via the famous Eden Garden stadium. It would take you hardly four minutes to reach the destination. You can also take a mini bus from opposite Grand Oberoi Kolkata that would drop you at Princep Ghat in five minutes.

Stop 7. Dinner And Drinks to call it a day (approx 2.5-3 hours):

Now that you are all relaxed and set for a delicious dinner, we suggest heading to the heart of the city - Park Street. Popularly referred to as the 'street that never sleeps', you will find a range of cafes, restaurants, street food joints, and pubs lighting up the area throughout the year. What's most fascinating is the fact that new restaurants are coming up on Park Street now and then, but still, there are some classics that reign supreme.





Option 1. Mocambo:





The place offers a vintage vibe, with a range of delicious continental foods and classic drinks on the menu. We suggest trying deviled crab, chicken stroganoff, and baked Alaska. And of course, take some classic cocktails on the sides.





Address: Ground Floor, 25B, Mirza Ghalib St, Taltala







Option 2. Peter Cat:





By now, you surely know well about Peter Cat. Named among one of the '100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World', Peter Cat is known for its iconic Chelo Kebab. Enjoy this delicacy before calling it a day.





Address: Stephen Court Building, 18 A, Mother Teresa Sarani, opposite KFC Restaurant





Option 3. Marco Polo:





One of Kolkata's oldest restaurants, Marco Polo is perfect for a laid-back dinner date. Soak in the spectacular ambience, while enjoying some delicious jumbo prawns and lamb chops here.





Address: Ground Magma Building, 24, Mother Teresa Sarani, Park Street area





How to reach Park Street: Park Street has a dedicated metro station. And if you are coming from Princep Ghat, take a bus and get dropped at Park Street in not even 20 minutes. You can also call for a taxi for convinience.





So next time when you are planning a trip to Kolkata, try this guide to make the most of the city in just a day.