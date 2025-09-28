Navratri 2025 Desserts Recipe: Navratri is a time for celebration, devotion, and of course, delicious food! As we fast and feast during these nine days, our sweet tooth often craves something special. Desserts play a significant role in Navratri celebrations, and we've got some mouth-watering options to satisfy your cravings. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, these desserts are sure to add a sweet touch to your Navratri festivities. Whether you're looking for something light and healthy or rich and indulgent, we've got you covered. Here are some delicious Navratri desserts that you can make to sweeten up your celebrations. Let's dive into these sweet treats!

What Desserts Can You Eat During Navratri Fasting?

During Navratri fasting, you can enjoy desserts made with ingredients like sabudana, rajgira, singhara, makhana, dry fruits and nuts. These ingredients are considered fasting-friendly and can be used to create a variety of sweet treats. You can also use ghee, milk, and jaggery as additional ingredients. These options allow you to indulge in delicious desserts while adhering to the fasting rules. They offer a great way to satisfy your sweet cravings during Navratri celebrations.

Here Are 6 Quick And Easy Navratri Desserts You Must Try:

1. Apple Sabudana Kheer

A twist on the classic sabudana kheer, this dessert combines the crunch of apples, richness of caramel, and soft texture of sabudana, all in just 15 minutes. The sweetness of caramel and apples pairs perfectly with the creamy sabudana. This dessert is perfect for a quick Navratri treat that's both healthy and indulgent.

2. Dry Fruits Ladoo

Packed with natural sweetness and healthy fats, these no-sugar ladoos are perfect as an energy boost during fasting. They can be made in 10 minutes. Made with nuts and dried fruits, these ladoos are a nutritious and delicious option for Navratri celebrations. You can customise them with your favourite dry fruits and nuts.

3. Makhana Kheer

While the total time might be around 25-30 minutes, the prep time for this creamy and comforting dessert is just 10 minutes. You can expedite the process by using pre-roasted makhana or adjusting the cooking time. The subtle flavour of makhana pairs well with the sweetness of milk and cardamom. This kheer is a delightful dessert for any occasion.

4. Singhare Ka Halwa

With a prep time of 5 minutes and a cook time of 15-20 minutes, this rich and indulgent dessert can be ready in under 30 minutes. The nutty flavour of singhara (water chestnut) adds a unique twist to this traditional halwa. Singhare ka halwa is a popular dessert during Navratri fasting, and its creamy texture is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.

5. Rajgira Barfi

Made with rajgira flour, ghee, and sugar, this barfi is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert for Navratri. With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cook time of 15 minutes, it's ready in no time. The nutty flavor of rajgira pairs perfectly with the sweetness of sugar, making it a delightful treat.





6. Sabudana Payasam

This creamy and comforting dessert is made with sabudana, coconut milk, and jaggery, flavoured with cardamom. Ready in just 15 minutes, it's a perfect dessert for Navratri celebrations. The combination of sabudana and coconut milk creates a rich and indulgent texture that's sure to delight your taste buds.

These desserts are sure to add a sweet touch to your Navratri celebrations!