The world of culinary experimentation never ceases to amaze us. With unusual food pairings constantly popping up online, some innovative combinations impress while others leave us scratching our heads. Recently, we stumbled upon a new contender of bizarre food fusions. Food blogger Calvin Lee dared to try Nutella fried rice, sharing his unconventional adventure on Instagram. In the clip, Calvin adds Nutella to the cooked white rice and cracks raw eggs in the bowl. Then, he adds garlic, soya sauce, chilli oil and veggies to the mix and cooks it for some time.

Also Read: Bizarre Combo Of Ice Cream, Chocolate And Upma Goes Viral. Foodies React To Its Name

His verdict? Surprisingly enthusiastic. “Nutella and chilli oil go so well together and even better when fried," Calvin remarks, describing the taste as “perfectly balanced.” Watch the full viral video here:







Also Read: "Arrest Him": Internet Baffled After Chocolate Ice Cream Pakora Video Goes Viral

The Nutella and fried rice combination got a mixed reaction from the foodie community. One user wrote, "I don't know, but it looks good, not gonna lie."

Another added, "I'm gonna wash my eyes."

Someone else joked, "I am pretty sure an Italian assassination team is already on its way to your home."

"I was wondering if you finished all the weird food... it is kind of a waste of food if you throw it away...I hope you don't waste food," remarked a user.

"Bro should have added some olives, it will taste nicer," read a comment.

A viewer wrote, "With all the rally and voting happening, I'm gonna vote you to be our leader of any food!"

Amid this, some users were busy suggesting the food vlogger try some strange combinations of their own. The options included vegemite fried rice, banana with cheese and more.

What do you think of this unique food combination? Would you like to try it? Share with us in the comment section below!