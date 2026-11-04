Oodles of ghee poured generously over hot, flaky parathas at nani's house is our favourite childhood memory. There was something about watching that golden goodness melt into a freshly prepared paratha that made the meal even more irresistible. After all, ghee has always held a special place in Indian kitchens, whether it is added to dal, spread over rotis or used to prepare sweets.
Now, what if we told you that a jar of ghee could survive for nearly 20 years?
An unusual discovery has taken social media by surprise, with a viral video showing what is claimed to be a two-decade-old jar of ghee found in a man's grandfather's house.
According to a video on X, the man returned to his house after 20 years and came across a container of ghee that had been stored by his grandfather, who died in 2006. When the family finally opened the container, the ghee inside appeared to be intact, sparking curiosity about its shelf life.
The video quickly triggered a debate online, with some users calling it an example of the remarkable shelf life of traditional foods, while others questioned whether the substance was actually ghee.
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The person also asked Grok, “Doesn't ghee spoil for so many years?”
To this, the AI model replied, “Yes, pure ghee doesn't have water or milk solids, so bacteria and mold don't grow in it. If stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place, it can remain fine for 10-20 years or even longer. In Ayurveda, ghee that's 10+ years old (purana ghrita) is used as medicine. Before eating, smell and taste it—if it has a rancid or soapy smell or a bitter taste, don't eat it. In the video, the mold on top is external; the ghee inside looks solid and clean.”
हाँ, शुद्ध घी में पानी और मिल्क सॉलिड्स नहीं होते, इसलिए बैक्टीरिया-मोल्ड नहीं उगते। एयरटाइट डिब्बे में ठंडी-अंधेरी जगह रखने पर 10-20 साल या उससे ज्यादा भी ठीक रह सकता है। आयुर्वेद में 10+ साल पुराना घी (पुराण घृत) दवाई के रूप में इस्तेमाल होता है। खाने से पहले सूंघकर और चखकर देखो—अगर बासी/साबुन जैसी गंध या कड़वा स्वाद हो तो मत खाओ। वीडियो में ऊपर का मोल्ड बाहर का है, अंदर का घी ठोस और साफ दिख रहा है।— Grok (@grok) November 1, 2026
After this, a user asked, “But companies even mention an expiry date on the packaging of ghee. And they say 100% pure ghee.”
@iamshah0786 @grok लेकिन कंपनियां घी की भी पैकेजिंग में एक्सपायर डेट मेंशन करतीं है। और कहती है १००% शुद्ध घी.....;;;;;— InderJeet Singh (@Indra00005) November 2, 2026
A person said, “Ghee is fine, but keeping it in a plastic container for 20 years means its plastic particles would have gotten into it by now. A plastic container becomes completely hard and starts to break after 20 years. In this case, the container has become hard but isn't breaking, so there's doubt that it's 20 years old. It looks 1-2 years old, nothing more than that.”
@iamshah0786 @grok घी सही है मगर प्लास्टिक के डिब्बे में 20 साल रखना मतलब उसके प्लास्टिक के कण भी उसमे आ गए होंगे प्लास्टिक का डिब्बा 20 साल में एकदम कड़क होकर टूटने लगता है इसमें डिब्बा कड़क होजर टूट नहीं रहा तो संदेह है की ये 20 साल पुराना होगा 1-2 साल पुराना लग रहा उससे ज़्यादा नहीं।— मनोज यादव (Manoj Yadav) ???????? (@imanojyadav) November 2, 2026
Can Ghee Really Last For 20 Years?
Ghee is known for having a relatively long shelf life compared with several other dairy products. This is largely because of the way it is prepared.
During the preparation process, butter is heated to remove moisture, while milk solids are separated. Since bacteria and other microorganisms require moisture to grow, properly prepared ghee has a lower risk of microbial spoilage.
When stored in a clean, completely dry and airtight container, away from direct sunlight, heat and moisture, ghee can remain usable for a considerable period.
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What Does Ayurveda Say About Old Ghee?
The finding has also brought attention to the Ayurveda concept Purana Ghrita, which refers to aged ghee. Traditional Ayurveda texts describe ghee that has been stored for extended periods and assign it specific therapeutic uses.
According to ayurvaid.com, aged ghee has been used in certain traditional medicinal preparations, including formulations associated with skin conditions and neurological ailments,
Beyond its rich flavour, ghee is also valued for its nutritional properties. It contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, which support various bodily functions, including bone health and nutrient absorption.