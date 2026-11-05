When it comes to Diwali gifting, dry fruits such as almonds, pistachios, cashews and raisins are among the most popular choices. Since Diwali also marks the onset of winter, it is a great time to start incorporating these nutritious nuts into your diet.

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However, this Diwali, dry fruits, especially pistachios and almonds, have become more expensive. Prices of imported dry fruits have reportedly risen by 25% to 35% in wholesale markets.





The price rise is also affecting the cost of traditional dry fruit-based sweets, including kaju katli and anjeer laddoos.

Why Are Dry Fruits More Expensive?

As per reports, the conflict in West Asia has disrupted supply routes and increased freight and insurance costs. Shipments that traditionally moved through Saudi Arabia are now facing diversions, resulting in longer transit times and higher transportation expenses.





India imports dry fruits from countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and the US. Traders say that the additional shipping costs, along with the depreciation of the rupee, have pushed up import bills. These increased expenses are subsequently being passed on to wholesalers and consumers.





Crop-related concerns have added to the pressure. Lower yields and crop damage in Australia and the US have also been cited as factors behind the rising prices of almonds.





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Almonds, Pistachios, Dates: How Much Have Prices Increased?

Several commonly consumed dry fruits have become considerably more expensive compared with last year's festive season.





According to a Moneycontrol report, retail almond prices are currently between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per kg, compared with Rs 800-900 around Diwali last year. Pistachios are selling at Rs 1,500-2,100 per kg. Prices of dates and figs have gone up by 15%.





Traders note that prices of almost all nuts and dry fruits, including almonds, pistachios, raisins and walnuts, are at all-time highs.

Dry Fruit Sweets And Festive Hampers May Get More Expensive

Festive favourites such as kaju katli and anjeer laddoos could also become more expensive as the cost of their key ingredients increases.





Businesses preparing festive gifting hampers are also looking at ways to manage the rising costs. Some are replacing traditional dry fruits with seed mixes to keep their hampers affordable for customers.





With festive and wedding-related demand picking up, consumers may have to spend more than they did last year on their usual Diwali dry fruit purchases.