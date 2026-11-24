Food mash-ups can sometimes lead to the most unexpected culinary creations, and Japan's latest experiment is proof. The creative experiment has brought together two much-loved rice-based dishes. 7-Eleven Japan is testing a chicken biryani-inspired onigiri, giving the Indian delicacy a distinctly Japanese twist.





What Makes It Different?





Called the Biryani Omusubi, the snack features spiced basmati rice and chicken shaped into a traditional Japanese rice ball. It was co-developed with Biryani Osawa, a reservation-only, ten-seat restaurant in Tokyo's Kanda that serves one biryani a day and was newly listed as a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2026.

Unlike regular Japanese onigiri, which typically come wrapped in seaweed, the Biryani Omusubi shapes the biryani itself into a rice ball. The snack brings together the traditional Indian dish in an easy-to-carry format.





Also Read: How Two Bengaluru Sisters Turned Their Grandmother's Biryani Recipe Into A Rs 10 Crore Business





As per Japan Daily, Biryani Osawa said the team went through several rounds of testing to recreate the defining qualities of the dish. Particular attention was paid to the fragrance of the spices, the flavour of the basmati rice and its distinct grains. After multiple attempts, the restaurant announced that it had finally created a version that lived up to the Biryani Osawa name. The product is priced at 248 yen, approximately Rs 145.





Limited Sales Across Tokyo And Chiba





The Biryani Omusubi began its trial run on November 17 but is currently available only at select 7-Eleven outlets in Sumida and Ginza in Tokyo, as well as Funabashi and Narashino in Chiba. Not every store in these areas stocks the product, making it difficult for customers to find.





The restricted availability has added to the excitement. Several outlets reportedly ran out of stock on the very first day of the trial sale. Some customers have even visited multiple convenience stores in search of the biryani rice ball.





Also Read: Struggle To Open Dum Biryani Handi Is Real: Biryani By Kilo Offers Solution





The unusual combination has also attracted attention online.