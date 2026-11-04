Makhana is a popular snack in many Indian homes, as people roast it and add a little salt or spices. But have you ever thought of turning these crunchy seeds into a sweet treat? Celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan recently shared a unique recipe called Makhana Toffee Crunch.

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Before sharing the recipe, he also spoke about how makhana is made and where it comes from. According to the chef, Mithila Makhana is grown in in Bihar's Mithila region. Farmers collect the seeds, which then go through several steps, including drying, roasting and popping, before they turn into the light and crunchy makhana we eat.





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On Instagram, Gary Mehigan shared, “It takes a lot of skill to take that little seed and turn it into this puffy, light, crunchy ball of deliciousness. If you thought popcorn was amazing, these are next level. This is my makhana toffee crunch with nuts and seeds and a touch of spice, and it's easy to make too. Beautifully light and crunchy, that makhana makes this toffee crunch absolutely delicious, and the perfect Diwali gift for friends and family.”

Chef Gary Mehigan's Makhana Toffee Crunch is made with makhana, mixed nuts, seeds, jaggery and few spices. To prepare it, first roast 60 grams of makhana along with 250 grams of mixed nuts and seeds in an oven at 180°C for 15 minutes, until they turn golden.





Next, turn cloves, green cardamom, cinnamon and star anise into powder. Add a teaspoon of this mix and little salt in the roasted ingredients.





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In another pan, heat 300 grams of jaggery with 25 ml of water. Let it boil and cook for a few minutes until it becomes thick. Pour this hot jaggery mixture on the roasted makhana, nuts and seeds and mix quickly. Put small portions into greased muffin cups and press them slowly. Bake them again for five minutes until they turn golden. Let them cool before serving.





You can also wrap Makhana Toffee Crunch and gift them during Diwali.