Suresh Raina may have made his mark on the cricket field, but his life away from the game is interesting as well. The former Indian cricketer, who retired in 2020, is now busy guiding young players and spending time with his family. He lives in a massive bungalow in Delhi with his wife, Priyanka Chaudhary, and their two children.





Raina also enjoys cooking for his loved ones. Recently, he gave fans a look inside his home, but one part of the property caught attention. It was not the grand rooms or stylish interiors, but his garden. At first glance, the space looks simple, but it is filled with plants that grow fresh food and fruits.





Also Read: How A 24-Year-Old Turned His Search For Better Soda Into A Beverage Brand

Suresh Raina recently gave Curly Tales his house tour and said, “There are tomatoes growing. There are even some small eggplants growing here and there will be green chilies too. There's a pomegranate tree and a chikoo tree as well.”





“I've ordered a chulha from my village. So, we'll make makke ki roti, sarson ka saag and butter, along with ginger tea. If there are no issues with protocols or pollution, we can even set up the chulha in the garden.”

Suresh Raina shared that his interest in cooking began during his hostel days. Since he was living away from home, he had to learn how to prepare his own meals. His cooking skills improved when he moved to England, where he had a kitchen and all the ingredients. He started trying different recipes, enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and slowly learnt to make many dishes.





Interestingly, Raina can cook variety of dishes, including chilla, aloo and rice, but there is one simple thing he is yet to master. The cricketer still finds it difficult to make a proper roti.





Also Read: India, World's Largest Tea Producer, Exported Tea Worth $988 Million In 2025-26





Cooking has also earned the cricketer a special certificate, which is another achievement he proudly displays at home. Suresh completed a cooking course called The Ultimate Thai Cooking Experience under chef Mama Duu at Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong.