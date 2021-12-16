On social media, there is a vast range of video content. You'll discover everything you need at the press of a button. From cute baby videos, funny animal videos to cooking tips and daily hacks - many things catch our attention. But in all these videos, the one thing which always tugs at our heartstrings is the random act of kindness. These videos always make us happy or emotional, or both, simultaneously! So, as the year 2021 nears its end, we bring you a list of wholesome stories and acts of kindness done by strangers, which caught people's attention. Check them out below:





1. Patron left $200 tip for 7 restaurant employees

A generous customer stepped forward to assist all employees at his favourite restaurant in Colorado, USA. The customer had tipped a whopping $1,400 in addition to his $20.40 bill. According to the instructions on the bill, the money was to be divided among seven restaurant employees. On his bill, the customer also drew a big smiley face and wrote, "Covid sucks. $200 for each employee today." His amazing gesture went viral on the internet.

2. Girl surprised neighbour with birthday cake

In a post made by Chicago-based food blogger @genie_cooks, she told how her daughter came up with the idea to surprise their next-door neighbour, who lived alone. When Genie's daughter, Danya, had earlier gone over to talk to the neighbour, he mentioned his birthday. So later Danya marked the neighbour's birthday on the calendar and bought the items to bake a cake before heading towards school.

3. Restaurant owner reacted to people eating pizza leftovers from the dustbin

A viral Reddit post showed a photo of a heartwarming message glued on the glass of a restaurant. The message was pasted there by the restaurant's owner, was addressed to people who ate from the restaurant's garbage bins. The message read, "To the people eating out of my garbage. I have more love for you than you think. Please just come in and tell me you are hungry; I will forever give you a fresh slice of pizza and fresh water to drink. God bless."

4. Man helped specially abled man selling fruits for sick mother

In a video uploaded by YouTuber Ted Kunchok's video, we can see a man striking a conversation with a specially-abled fruit seller called Anu. When Ted asks about his business and why he sells oranges, Anu explains that he has been selling oranges for a while because his mother is ill at home. He also claims that the business has suffered due to the low number of tourists as a result of the pandemic. At the end of the video, Ted can be seen buying all the fruits from Anu.

5. Man promised Diwali mithai to every delivery agent

We all know that Diwali can be the busiest time of the year, especially for food delivery agents. During the season this year, a Twitter user showed his appreciation for their hard work by giving them mithai boxes! In the post made by @chiragbarjatyaa, he wrote, "Every delivery boy for next 4 days getting sweets from me," and shared the picture of a pile of delicious Mithai boxes. Many people appreciated his kind act and praised him as well.





6. Bengal woman distributed leftover wedding food to the needy

In a post made by wedding photographer Nilanjan Mondal, she shared a photo of a woman sharing the leftover wedding food among the needy. Mondal recognised the woman as Papiya Kar, who was feeding the poor with leftover food from her brother's wedding. This happened on December 5 at Ranaghat Junction, a station on the Kolkata Suburban Railway. In the photos, we could see the woman dressed in traditional wedding attire and serving the food on paper plates herself.

7. Family left snacks for delivery agents

A family in Mississippi, USA, decided to help the delivery agents working during the holiday season by leaving some tasty snacks and refreshments on their door. In a post made on Facebook, we noticed some chips, biscuits, snacks, and juices neatly arranged in a basket. There was also a decorated Christmas tree and a banner that read, "Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas! To our delivery drivers, thank you for making our holiday shopping easy," the family wrote.

What do you think about these random acts of kindness? Let us know in the comments below