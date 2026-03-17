Delhi has always loved a good drink, but what's happening in the city right now goes far beyond that. When TIME Magazine released its list of the World's Greatest Places To Visit in 2026, one of Delhi's recently-launched bars, AABBCC, a hidden, reservation-only bar in Vasant Vihar, found itself on it. It's a big moment, not just for the bar, but for Delhi's entire cocktail scene.

Delhi's AABBCC On TIME Magazine's World's Greatest Places To Visit In 2026

Before you experience it, AABBCC might seem like just another fancy, hidden, reservation-only bar in Vasant Vihar. But the moment you step inside, you feel you have begun a journey. On the mezzanine level, the space is lined with herbs, teas, fruits, honey-bred black ants, and more bizarre ingredients. Is it a lab or a museum? You decide.

Upstairs, you find the Observation Cell, which houses the main bar and dining area. It's intimate, with a 10-seat omakase-style counter where cocktails are served like a tasting menu. The real surprise comes when drinks arrive categorised not by ingredients but by time.





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Their menu is divided into three parts. “Yesterday” brings you the classics like a Bellini or a Long Island Iced Tea, but of course, reimagined with modern techniques. Naturally, “Today” is all about global flavours with a local twist. Things get really futuristic with “Tomorrow,” with cocktails inspired by flavours and ideas you wouldn't expect.

Concept Bars In Delhi Are Having Their Moment

There was a time when going out in Delhi meant picking a bar, ordering your usual, and calling it a night. Today, if you randomly feel like escaping the world, these bars make it happen. What really sets Delhi apart right now is its love for concept bars, from hidden spaces and speakeasies to experiential bars. Start with PCO, often called India's first speakeasy. You don't just walk in; you need a passcode. It's dimly lit, old-school, and all about well-crafted cocktails.





Then there's POD Speakeasy, hidden inside a cafe. Here, coffee and chocolate are the stars of the cocktail menu. Cavity at Barbet & Pals, a 9-seater bar inside a bar, brings you a 9-course tasting menu of cocktails. Accessible through a cupboard, Noctis is where your ticket to enter looks like a tailor's appointment slip. Mamma Killa, a members-only bar in Mehrauli turns your favourite food into equally delicious cocktails.





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Exclusivity has an irresistible charm, and that's exactly what these bars bring to the table, paired with yummy cocktails, of course. If you enjoy cocktails, there's never been a better time to explore Delhi. Whether you want something experimental, something classic, or something completely unexpected, the city has it all.