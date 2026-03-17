The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony celebrated the best films of 2025 across 24 categories. While the night was filled with major awards, emotional speeches, and memorable celebrity moments, guests inside the theatre also found a fun surprise waiting for them under their seats - snack boxes. The treats were part of a playful idea by host Conan O'Brien. Each guest received a small snack pack along with a humorous note written by the comedian.





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"I hope you enjoy this Conan O'Brien 'Moderately Happy Meal,'" O'Brien wrote in a note found in the box, as reported by Today. The letter also included a sketch of the comedian. "These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theater they would run you $85. Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego."

The boxes were addressed to "Dear Nominee/Plus One/Seat-Filler." Inside, guests found classic movie snacks such as popcorn, a bottle of water, and candy packs including Mike and Ike or Junior Mints.





There were also additional snack options available around the venue. Guests could pick up trail mix in the lobby, while dehydrated vegetables were served during the ceremony for anyone looking for a lighter bite.





Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan chose to keep things simple after winning Best Actor for Sinners. Instead of attending a big after-party, he followed a long-time Oscars ritual and stopped at In-N-Out Burger.





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A video from the restaurant soon began circulating online. It showed the actor inside the outlet, with fans and staff gathering around him. One detail that stood out in the clip was the award in his hand - he was still carrying his Oscar trophy while moving around the restaurant and meeting fans. As the video continued, the actor is seen picking up a burger to eat after the ceremony. Click here to read the full story.