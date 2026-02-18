Chocolate is something most people enjoy, whether it's a quick bite or a dessert after dinner. But a viral video online shows a very different kind of chocolate moment. In the clip, shared by Instagram user and digital creator @highspeeddining, a diner sits with his hands held above a bowl as warm melted chocolate is poured onto his palms. He rubs it in, tastes it, and then has his hands rinsed as part of the restaurant's ritual.





Also Read: Pizza, Tiramisu: Inside The Winter Olympics Kitchen In Milano-Cortina





This unusual experience is a course from El Cielo, a fine‑dining restaurant known for a tasting menu that includes something called chocotherapy. The meal costs around ₹26,000 per person at its Miami and Washington D.C. locations.

What Exactly Is Chocotherapy?

Chocotherapy is a hands‑on ritual created by chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. It begins with diners cleaning their hands with a small towel. A server then pours warm chocolate onto their palms and asks them to gently rub it in and taste it. After that, warm water is poured over their hands into a bowl, followed by a napkin to dry off. The restaurant places this course early in the tasting sequence, shortly before a dish called “Tree of Life,” which is served with yucca bread presented on a wire bonsai‑style structure.

Watch the full video below:

Where Is El Cielo Restaurant?

El Cielo is part of a group of restaurants led by chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. It operates in several cities, including Miami and Washington D.C., and focuses on Colombian‑inspired tasting menus that mix technique with sensory elements. Its Washington D.C. outpost has earned a Michelin star, while other locations have gained attention for their theatrical, multi‑course menus.





Also Read: Zepto Order Reaches AI India Summit In 5 Minutes, Leaves Attendee Stunned





The dishes often include signature elements like truffle‑based snacks, bison preparations and the well‑known “Tree of Life.” The chocotherapy ritual usually appears early in the meal and has become one of the restaurant's most talked‑about features.





Will you try this unusual ritual at this restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.