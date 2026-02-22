There is something undeniably exciting about walking into a bar that does not look like one from the outside. Delhi's speakeasies carry that thrill well, hiding behind phone booths, salon doors, chocolate shops and even cupboards. These bars focus on carefully crafted cocktails, intimate lighting and a sense of discovery that makes the night feel a little more special. Whether you enjoy Japanese-style drinks, cacao-influenced cocktails or classic prohibition-era mixes, the city has a secret door for every mood. Here are the best speakeasies worth seeking out.

Top Speakeasy Bars In Delhi NCR

1. PCO, Vasant Vihar

PCO (Pass Code Only) is considered the first speakeasy of India, with its signature phone-booth entrance and a passcode that changes several times a week. Inside, the bar captures prohibition-era charm through dim lighting, vintage decor and skilled bartenders who take their craft seriously. It remains one of Delhi's most respected cocktail rooms, especially for those who appreciate thoughtful, well-made drinks.





2. Dressing Room, Vasant Vihar

Dressing Room is tucked inside a salon in Vasant Vihar, making it one of Delhi's most deliberately hidden gems. You walk through the salon before the speakeasy reveals itself, opening into soft lighting and stylish, intimate interiors. The cocktails lean towards modern, experimental flavours, making it a great spot for anyone who enjoys discovering something new in their glass.

3. Somewhere Nowhere, GK-2

Located in South Delhi's GK2, this Japanese-style speakeasy keeps a low profile on purpose, adding to its charm. The bar has earned its place among India's 100 Best Bars thanks to its refined cocktails and a menu that also includes zero-proof options crafted with the same care. The ambience is warm and quietly vibrant, ideal for slow evenings and good conversations.



4. Hoots', Vasant Vihar

Hidden below Perch Wine & Coffee Bar in Basant Lok Market, Hoots' has a loyal following among cocktail lovers who prefer subtlety over noise. The bar is dim, cosy and known for numbered cocktails rather than named ones, crafted with precision and often featuring unique twists like miso or chamomile foam. It is one of Delhi's most respected speakeasy-style bars.

5. Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy, Gurgaon (Sector 15)

Just across the border in Gurgaon, this iconic speakeasy sits in a basement behind Galaxy Hotel and feels like a neighbourhood favourite. The bartenders here are known for exceptional custom cocktails, live music nights and friendly, unpretentious service. If you enjoy the atmosphere of a classic bar with a hidden-door vibe, this one is worth the short drive.

6. POD, Greater Kailash II

POD is one of Delhi's newest true speakeasies, hidden inside Savorworks Coffee & Chocolate. Designed to resemble a cacao pod, the space is intimate, moody and centred around cocktails inspired by coffee, cacao and Thai flavours. Seating is limited and some nights are members-only, which adds to its elusive charm.

7. Noctis, Panchsheel Park

Noctis is one of Delhi's most intriguing new speakeasies. After making a reservation, guests receive a tailor's appointment slip that leads them to a real tailor named Jagdish, who unlocks a cupboard. Push through it and you step into a 1920s-inspired bar filled with stained glass, warm table lamps and prohibition-era detailing. It is an immersive, reservation-only experience.





