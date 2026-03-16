Tea is not just a drink but a shared cultural moment in India. This beverage often makes headlines as people continue to share chai-making hacks and quirky tea trends on social media. Over the years, food lovers have found countless reasons to laugh and bond over the beloved drink. Now, the latest viral video has captured the all-too-relatable struggle of trying to pour equal amounts of chai into cups for guests.





The Instagram clip shows two siblings teaming up in the kitchen, treating the mismatched cups like they are conducting a high-stakes operation. One carefully scoops out extra chai with a spoon while the other hovers over the tray, pointing out which cups need a little more to match the rest. The text on the video sums it up with a smile: "Me and my brother in the kitchen while guests are waiting for tea."





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Check out the full video below:

The video has garnered more than a million views on Instagram. Several users found it relatable and shared their thoughts in the comments section.





One user wrote, "That's why the tea gets cold later."





Another added, "And then after so much measuring and weighing, the guests say that they do not drink so much tea and ask us to reduce it."





Someone else commented, "What do you mean it is the same with everyone?"





A user shared, "This is too relatable."





"My kind of people," remarked another individual.





Another comment read, "I would have been hit by my mum if she saw me put that on a tray meant for guests."





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Earlier, a woman went viral for making what she called her "haath ki chai," quite literally. In the video, she takes a pan and pours water into it by letting it run over her hand. She then adds tea leaves, sugar and milk, mixing everything with her bare hand. After lighting the stove, she lets the concoction boil and waits for it to be ready. In the caption, she asks, "Chai peoge?" (Will you have tea?) Read the full story here.





Have you ever found yourself in a moment just like this over a cup of chai? Share with us in the comments below!