Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to a delightful dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on December 11. The special gathering took place after the recent massive success in the Bihar Assembly elections. In a video shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on X, we can spot NDA MPs travelling in a bus to the Prime Minister's residence. “We are extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for hosting dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for the NDA MPs. A family atmosphere throughout,” he wrote.





The special dinner featured a variety of vegetarian delights, celebrating regional flavours and delicious millet-based dishes.

Check out the lavish menu at PM Modi's residence -

Beverages





The guests were greeted with refreshing Orange Juice with Ginger and Pomegranate Juice. The drinks also offered a healthy dose of an immunity booster. The spicy notes of ginger naturally complemented the flavours of the sweet orange and tart pomegranate.





Snacks/Appetisers





This was followed by a variety of appetisers that highlighted India's diverse culinary traditions. These included Subz Badam Shorba, a warm blend of seasonal vegetables, almonds, and spices; Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi, a Foxtail millet dish with green peas and crushed walnuts, cooked on a griddle; and Kothimbir Vadi, a flavorful snack made with coriander leaves and gram flour.





Main courses





The appetisers were perfect to kick off the feast, which again featured items like Gongura Paneer, a spiced cottage cheese curry with sorrel leaves, perfectly blending the taste of paneer with a tangy (sour), slightly bitter gravy made from gongura (red sorrel) leaves. The Andhra Pradesh specialty is a unique twist on classic dishes like Palak Paneer, known for its distinct sour taste.





Following this was the Mughal-inspired Khubani Malai Kofta, an apricot-stuffed dumpling in rich creamy cashew curry; Gajar Methi Matar, tempered red carrots and fresh peas with fenugreek leaves; Bhindi Sambhariya, okra cooked with sesame, peanut, and jaggery; and Palakura Pappu, another Andhra dish which includes tempered lentils with spinach.





The dishes offer a delicious blend of flavours, ranging from sweet and creamy to savoury and tangy, and many more.





Side dishes





Complementing those dishes, the dinner included an assortment of Indian breads like Roti, Missi Roti, Naan, and Tawa Laccha Paratha. Additionally, there was Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao, cooked with basmati rice, black gram, and toasted pine nuts.





Dessert





Then came the sweetest moment of the feast - dessert options. This included Baked Pista Langcha, a Pista-stuffed sweet made with chhena and khoya; Ada Pradaman, rice flakes cooked with palm jaggery and coconut milk; dry nuts; and fresh-cut fruits.





Farewell drink





At the end, the guests were offered the healthy Kahwah before bidding adieu, offering a comforting finish to the delightful meal.





From seasonal vegetables to assorted side dishes being served at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the specially curated vegetarian spread seemed every bit delicious.