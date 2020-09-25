Fit India Dialogue 2020: Did You Know PM Modi Eats <i>Paranthas</i> Made With This Healthy Ingredient?

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: September 25, 2020 12:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness and health influencers across spectrums as part of the 'Fit India Dialogue 2020'. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were some of the celebrities part of the one-hour long discussion with PM Modi. The idea was to encourage citizens to stay fit and pay attention to their health and diet during these testing times. PM Modi also spoke about mental health and its importance in keeping the body in shape, and vice versa.
Fitness is not merely physical. It is as much about mental fitness and a healthy mind.
A sound mind and a sound body are strongly linked.
Elaborated on this during the Fit India Dialogue. #NewIndiaFitIndiapic.twitter.com/vZimvvk3xf
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020
During the interaction with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the PM showered praise on Diwekar's emphasis on the importance of eating local. Diwekar agreed that the idea was to support local economies by eating regionally-produced food which was indigenous to the region. Sharing an interesting anecdote, PM Modi said he would often make paranthas at home with drumstick. "Drumstick or moringa is known to be nutritionally beneficial. I would make paranthas with it and eat them. I still eat this once or twice a week. I would love to share the recipe soon," he said in the dialogue with Diwekar.
During our interaction, @RujutaDiwekar elaborated on 'eating local, thinking global' and why we must be proud of our local culinary traditions. She also had lots to say on eating well, remaining healthy and more... #NewIndiaFitIndiapic.twitter.com/tLozxU3GyF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020
Speaking about the importance of eating healthy, PM shared how the first question that his mother asks him is if he is eating Haldi (Turmeric) every day. The duo also discussed how it's important to chew our food slowly as our mothers and grandmothers would often tell us. "Rather than how much you are eating, it's more about what you eat and how you eat it," concluded PM Modi.
