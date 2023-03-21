Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida had a food-filled day on March 20. The leaders visited the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi to carry out discussions about strengthening cultural ties and bilateral relations. As they took a stroll around the park and enjoyed the beautiful weather, they also enjoyed some Indian delicacies. PM Modi introduced PM Kishida to multiple Indian drinks and foods and shared the videos and pictures on Twitter on Monday evening. Take a look:

Also Read: PM Modi Tries Litti Chokha At India Gate:

"A special visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park with my friend, PM Kishida," wrote PM Modi in the caption of the tweet. The duo was also seen enjoying multiple Indian treats including the famous golgappa. Golgappa or pani puri is one of the most-loved street-style snacks across the country. Known by many names, it is basically made of deep-fried puris filled with spicy water, potatoes and chutney. Both the prime ministers looked as if they were thoroughly enjoying the gol gappas. "My friend PM Kishida enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas," added PM Modi in his tweet.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Finally Eats Ice Cream With PM Modi, Neeraj Chopra Eats Churma





Apart from golgappa, PM Modi also introduced PM Kishida to some scrumptious fried idlis. Topped with a spicy tempering, the bite-sized treats looked quite delicious. They also relished classic Indian drinks including aam panna, prepared with raw mango pulp. PM Modi and PM Kishida also tried their hands at churning lassi and relishing the refreshing drink later.





Meanwhile, the two leaders took a walk around the Buddha Jayanti park and also sipped tea from earthen cups as seen in the video. "One of the aspects which connect India and Japan is the teachings of Lord Buddha. PM Kishida and I went to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Sharing some glimpses," the PM wrote on Twitter. He also gifted the Japanese PM a sapling of the Bal Bodhi tree as per PTI.





What did you think of the food and drinks relished by PM Modi along with his Japanese counterpart? Tell us in the comments.