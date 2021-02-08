Bear Grylls Shares Throwback Pic Drinking Tea With PM Narendra Modi

Bear Grylls' photo has taken social media by storm.

Highlights Bear Grylls shared a throwback picture with PM Narendra Modi

The duo could be seen having tea amid rainy weather

The photo went viral on Twitter, receiving over 100k likes

British television host and adventurer Bear Grylls posted a throwback picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The click was taken at the shooting of the special episode of the television series 'Man Vs Wild' which featured PM Modi as a guest in the year 2019. The duo can be seen sharing a cup of hot tea amid rainy weather at Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The photo shared on 5th February 2021 has garnered over 100k likes, 18k retweets and 2.5k comments. Bear Grylls wrote about how it was one of his favourite photos from their adventure together. Take a look:





"One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks," he wrote in the caption of the post. The episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring PM Modi had aired in August 2019, going on to become one of the most trending events on social media, receiving 3.4 billion impressions on Twitter. This exceeded the annual Super Bowl 53, which had 3.1 billion impressions. Bear Grylls also shared an interesting anecdote behind their Corbett adventure in a post on Facebook. Take a look:







"Note the raft in background... I had made it to hold two of us but it almost sank when he climbed in it, so instead I swam alongside. I had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would hardly get his feet wet.... well, that didn't work out so well," exclaimed Bear Grylls in his post. He further mentioned how these stories and more would feature in his upcoming autobiography, 'Never Give Up'.







