Industrialist Anand Mahindra took a trip down memory lane as he recalled celebrating Onam during his boarding school days in Ooty. In a post on X, Mahindra said that for him, the festival's "most vivid memory" remains the traditional sadya, especially the payasam. "At boarding school in Ooty, we eagerly awaited the Onam feast & above all, the payasam," he wrote.





But Mahindra's Onam memory was not limited to food. He also highlighted one of Kerala's most spectacular festival traditions, Vallam Kali, the traditional snake boat race.

Sadya, payasam and a childhood memory

Anand Mahindra's Most Vivid Onam Memory

For Anand Mahindra, Onam brought back memories of waiting eagerly for the elaborate feast at his boarding school in Ooty. Among all the dishes served during the sadya, one that stood out for him was payasam.





And then came the snake boats. Mahindra said that perhaps the most vibrant image of Onam for him was Vallam Kali, where long, narrow snake boats race through Kerala's waters.





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He described the sight of the boats being powered by hundreds of oars, all moving together in the same rhythm and direction.





For him, the spectacle offered a simple lesson in teamwork. "Hundreds of oars. But one rhythm. One direction," he wrote, and added that it was a "spectacular reminder" of what people can achieve when they pull together.

The Internet Poured In Onam Wishes

Mahindra's post drew warm responses, with many people wishing him and others celebrating the festival. One person wrote, "Happy Onam to you and family." Another highlighted India's cultural diversity, writing, "Happy Onam to everyone celebrating it. Love that India is such a diverse country."





The payasam reference also struck a chord with one commenter who wrote, "Payasam wins every year for me too."





Others simply shared their Onam wishes. Another commenter summed up the message behind the boat race, saying, "One beat, one dream, one direction: moving together is where our true strength lies!"





The post also prompted comments celebrating India's cultural diversity, with one person writing, "Beautiful India is known for its diverse and beautiful cultures. Happy Onam to everyone!"