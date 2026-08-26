A sandwich shop inauguration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain took an unexpected futuristic turn when a humanoid robot arrived as the chief guest.





The unusual scene unfolded on Sunday, August 23, at the opening of a new sandwich shop. The robot was brought to the venue by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation and quickly became the centre of attention.





The humanoid robot arrived with armed bodyguards. At the entrance, it shook hands with people before being welcomed in the traditional way, with a cloth tied around its neck. It then joined the inauguration ceremony and even took part in the traditional puja.

But that was not all. The robot later broke into a series of dance moves, giving the gathering an unusual mix of tradition and technology.

Harsh Goenka Shares The Video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of the robot's appearance on X. Along with the video, he questioned the unusual choice of chief guest and wrote, "A Chinese Unitree robot, allegedly rebadged by Bidyut Innovations a la Galgotias, draped in saffron, with security gunmen in tow, arrives as the chief guest to inaugurate a sandwich shop in Ujjain. Does any of this make sense to you? Only in India!"





The video showed the robot interacting with people, participating in the inauguration and later dancing at the event.





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The Internet Had Plenty To Say

The unusual inauguration quickly became a talking point in the comments. Some users saw the robot as a clever publicity move for the new business. One person wrote, "Extraordinary idea. He not only attracts customers with sandwiches but also robots show them for free."





Another joked about the robot's power source, saying, "Different way to inaugurate. It can replenish its battery by eating sandwiches from the shop." Someone else joked that the robot escaped one very Indian tradition and said, "Little surprised, we didn't try to stuff the robot's face with laddus! What a downer!"





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Others looked beyond the humour and pointed to the growing presence of robots in everyday life. One user wrote: "Robots are entering all walks of life slowly & steadily but would invade the whole world in the future. They are going to put a stern challenge to human beings, & it's going to be an interesting match between the creator & his creation."





Another user felt the unusual choice actually made business sense. "Yes, this does make sense, just as inviting any celebrity to inaugurate something would... attention, publicity,.. this robot thing has certainly done the job," they said.