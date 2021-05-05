If the recent viral video of a restaurant server turning down Adam Sandler astonished you, the actor's response to it will leave you in splits. Trust Adam Sandler to tickle your funny bone, whether in reel life or real life. The famous American actor, who has entertained us with a string of rib-tickling comedy movies, has been making news for his humbleness. Just a couple of days ago, he visited restaurant IHOP (International House Of Pancakes) in New York with his daughter but was told to wait for 30 minutes for a table, after which Adam quietly left the restaurant. Since Adam was wearing a mask, the server could not recognise him.



Later, upon realising it, the server posted a video online admitting to her mistake and wrote, "Pleaseee come back." She captioned the video with "Not realising it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30 minute wait and him of course leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP."



Watch the viral video:





(Also Read: Pastry Chef Makes Chocolate Dumbbell For Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Birthday)

The video soon went viral and came into the attention of Adam who reacted to it in his own signature comic style. He posted on Twitter clarifying, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

(Also Read: David Beckham's Birthday Feast Featured These Special Foods)

The funny post soon got more than 100k likes, 6k retweets and more than 400 comments.



The IHOP server also replied on the post saying, "Heyy I'm the "nice women"! Please come back."



One post even called for a "petition for IHop to have "all you can drink milkshakes"



Take a look at some funny Twitter reactions:





(Also Read: Grandmother's Delivery Kitchen Famous Now After Funny YouTube Review Went Viral)

Don't we all like Adam Sandler a little bit more after this incident? Share your thoughts here.











