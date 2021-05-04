Sports icon David Beckham celebrated his 46th birthday with a spread of mouthwatering delicacies. The former English football star shared pictures of the treats that he indulged in, on his special day. His birthday lunch, which was partly prepared by his mother, involved some yummy pies and a generous side of mashed potatoes. For the beverage of the day, he chose to have some "buttery" burgundy. The special lunch was preceded by some good old chocolate cookie cake. While the flavours may have been classic, the shape of the cake was modern. In one of the Instagram Stories, we can see the cake designed in the shape of his initials 'D' and 'B'.





The cake was sprinkled with some crunchy chocolate chips in different flavours. We can also spot tiny square-shaped brownies arranged alongside the cake. That's birthday food done right, isn't it? He said that the cookies were a gift to him from his team.







Back home, even Indian celebrities have been binging on desserts amid the lockdown. Recently, South actress Shruti Haasan rustled up a cake which she decorated with chocolate toppings and whipped cream. She added a caption that read, "My cakes and my love - both be messy and delicious." In fact, in one of her social media interactions, she even confessed that black forest flavoured chocolates and white chocolates were her favourites.





Our celebrity dessert diary does not end here. Some days ago, actress Mouni Roy made her fans envious by sharing a photo of a yummy chocolate dessert. The rectangle-shaped delicacy was served with ample toppings.





Another mouth-watering post was by fitness icon Malaika Arora. The actress who is also a good cook tried her hands at making desserts at home. In the recent Instagram Stories, she showed fans the chocolaty quadrangle pieces that she had made during last year's lockdown.





Actress Sara Ali Khan, too, told fans how she gorged on a red velvet pastry with a side of chocolate ice cream scoop. The ice cream was further decorated with chocolate syrup.





We knew you would be tempted to make a chocolate dessert of your own after reading this.





Check out some interesting recipes here.





Go ahead and indulge yourself. Whoever said cakes need an occasion to be devoured?



