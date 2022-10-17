Chai is the drink that all Indians want endless refills of. Just a sip of this piping hot brew can rejuvenate us and get us fuelled up for the day. The humble desi chai has become a movement, not just in India but all across the world. Cafes in various countries are now offering their own take on the masala chai to patrons from all over. But recently, a chai cafe in the UK came up with an interesting promotion for its visitors. The cafe is offering a discount on chai - the only condition being that you must ask politely! Take a look at the post by the cafe:











The cafe, named 'Chaii Stop' is located in the Preston area of the United Kingdom. If you ask them for 'Desi Chai', it will cost you five pounds. Add the word please, and the chai will come at a price of three pounds. Meanwhile, if you add a 'Hello' to the order as well, you will only have to pay one pound and ninety cents. Thus, being polite can bring down the price of your desi chai by nearly three pounds!

The owner of the cafe, 29-year-old Usman Hussain, says he had spotted the signboard at a cafe elsewhere and he loved the idea. He felt that it was extremely important for people to be polite to those serving and assisting them with their orders. "This was never set up because we had rude customers- I put it there just to have a bit of a laugh. People have been coming in and point at it, asking for their tea to make sure they get the right price. For them to walk in, talk about it and have a laugh with it, that's all it's about- it builds that rapport with our customers," he said to Lancs Live.





(Also Read: How This University Student Ate Free Food For Two Years With Simple Hacks)

A cup of chai is one of the favourite brews of Indians all over the world. Photo: iStock

So, has anyone actually paid up the full five pounds for coffee yet? According to The Sun, Hussain said, "If a customer doesn't use their manners I point to the sign, and they ask again more politely. People can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think."





"The most important thing in my business is to walk in and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated," he added.





What did you think of the cafe's idea of discounted coffee prices for politeness? Tell us if you have spotted a similar concept anywhere.