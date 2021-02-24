Adorable Video Of Dad Bringing Food For Daughter Working From Home Is Going Viral

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: February 24, 2021 13:09 IST
The global pandemic changed our lives in more ways than one - the most significant being the massive shift in traditional workspaces. Most of us are still working from home and while it has its own set of challenges, we have to agree that sometimes there's nothing better than working with your family by your side and watch them take all those efforts, just to make your life a wee bit easier.
The internet is filled with WFH anecdotes, the latest one to join the viral brigade is the video posted by @sarsouura on Twitter. The heartwarming video that shows a doting dad bringing food for her daughter as she works from home has clocked in more than 2.5 million views already.
The 18-second video, posted on 21st February, is a compilation of her father bringing her all kinds of home-cooked meals - right from salads, open sandwiches, fruits, chickpea bowls to Kanafeh - in between her work. In the viral video, he also greets her 'good morning' each time he enters the room with meals and beverages. Food served with the side of good manners - can there be a more relatable video on the internet today? We guess not.
Working from home with baba is a blessing pic.twitter.com/uSLTnzvF39
— سارة (@sarsouura_) February 21, 2021
"Working from home with baba is a blessing", read the video caption. The adorable video is melting people's hearts on the internet. "Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful" wrote a user, "Me and Brother are both in our 30s but whenever we go home, Dad always make us a snack, a lunch or whatever as soon as we walk through the door. Just like this sweet Baba." wrote another.
Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful pic.twitter.com/Ot7J72keh0
— My Big Fat SAD Diary (@LizbeingLiz) February 22, 2021
Me and Brother are both in our 30s but whenever we go home, Dad always make us a snack, a lunch or whatever as soon as we walk through the door. Just like this sweet Baba.
— Daz James : NHS Anaesthetic ODP & Nerd DM (@FoxCrewe) February 23, 2021
Wait your parents don't look at you as a disappointment and resent you? I would love to know this energy of being loved or w/e. pic.twitter.com/Ec2fkMK7cB— Doctor Trash (@DoctorSleep1819) February 22, 2021Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
His smile, care, and happiness from giving you the food and preparing it makes me so happy! Love in every morsel! Enjoy!
— Dr Emily Yarrow 🕷🇪🇺 (@EmilyYarrow1) February 22, 2021
Here are some other reactions that will make your day.
Comments
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.