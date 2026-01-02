Indian comedian and television personality Kapil Sharma has extended his hospitality brand by launching a new outlet of Kap's Cafe in Dubai, marking the venture's first foray into the Middle East. The cafe opened its doors on December 31, 2025, coinciding with New Year's Eve festivities in the emirate. The Dubai outlet follows Sharma's first international venture in Surrey, Canada, which received extensive attention after facing multiple shooting incidents in 2025. Despite these challenges, Sharma has pursued an expansion of the concept abroad.





In a brief social media announcement, Sharma shared a video featuring the cafe's exterior against Dubai's skyline and footage of him greeting visitors. The venue's interiors are said to be inspired by 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' Sharma's popular Netflix comedy series. The design incorporates soft pastel tones, muted greens, light pinks and plush seating intended to create a comfortable, 'Instagram-friendly' atmosphere. It results in a cosy, low-key vibe that stands in contrast to extravagant embellishments typical of some hospitality spots in the city.

While a complete menu for the Dubai location has not been publicly released, guests can expect a mix of Indian and Western-style cafe offerings. Based on Sharma's Canadian cafe, items could include familiar comfort foods and beverages such as South Asian snacks, pastas, coffee, teas and speciality drinks. Kapil Sharma's personal favourite jaggery-infused lime juice will also be available.

The launch places Kap's Café among a growing number of personality-driven food and beverage ventures entering Dubai's competitive hospitality sector. Sharma's expansion into the Dubai market comes at a time when celebrity-led brands are increasingly branching into international hospitality.





About Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe

Kapil Sharma first entered the hospitality sector with Kap's Café in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, officially soft-launched in July 2025. The pastel-toned cafe, co-opened with his wife Ginni Chatrath, features a combination of traditional and contemporary menu items alongside stylish interiors. However, the Canada outlet has also been in the headlines for a series of shooting incidents since its opening, with multiple rounds fired at the premises in July and subsequent months; authorities reported that no customers or staff were injured, and the cafe issued statements condemning the violence while vowing to continue operations.