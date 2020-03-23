Dalgona Coffee Trend Goes Viral On Social Media; Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Dalgona coffee has gone viral on social media.

Some like it chilled and cold brewed, while others prefer their filter coffee. Some can't do without their morning cappuccino, while others still swear by the humble latte. However it is enjoyed, there is an interesting new recipe for the caffeine addicts to try. Coffee lovers united to create a new recipe that has gone viral on social media, globally and in India. Dalgona coffee is the latest coffee fad that has taken the internet by storm, and there is good reason behind why exactly it has become the rage all of a sudden.





Dalgona coffee has a frothy layer on top with chilled milk below it. The top layer of the coffee is made by repeatedly beating coffee, sugar and hot water until it becomes airy. The resultant mix is super light, which is why it sits on top of the milk and doesn't immediately mix with it. It is quite pleasing to look at, and according to coffee experts, equally delicious to taste. The entire process of preparing Dalgona coffee is also quite soothing to watch.

(Also Read: Here's How You Can Make Cafe-Style Cold Brew Coffee At Home)





The Dalgona coffee trend began on TikTok, with the hashtag #DalgonaCoffee garnering over 10 million views on the video making application. The trend soon spilled over to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube too with video recipes being shared by people who tried their hand at it. The name 'Dalgona' originated from a South Korean toffee by the same name - a sugary toffee with a thick sponge-like exterior and it took off from there.





Dalgona coffee requires only three ingredients and can also be easily made at home. This coffee makes for a refreshing brew and can be had anytime within the comfort of one's own home.





Here's How To Make Dalgona Coffee At Home:

Ingredients:





2 tbsp Instant Coffee

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp hot water

1/2 glass cold milk

Ice cubes as required

Method:





Combine coffee, hot water and sugar in a bowl. Use a hand-mixer or simply a spoon to beat the mixture at a fast pace. Keep stirring quickly until the coffee mix becomes a thick froth. Pour milk in a glass. Top it with ice cubes. Add the coffee mixture on top. Serve chilled.

So even though coffee shops in the area may be closed, the wait for good coffee is just one step away with this delicious Dalgona Coffee recipe!







