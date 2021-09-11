Indian cuisine has a large fan base all over the world. Foreigners, as well as Indians residing abroad, enjoy the delectable cuisine of the subcontinent. Many people come to India to explore the food and get the authentic flavours that our country offers. Recently, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, took over social media when he tried out some of India's local flavours, and it was none other than a delicious vada pav! Sharing a photo on his Twitter, the diplomat wrote, "There's always time to have a vadapav in Mumbai." Ever since it was posted, the Tweet has garnered 21.3K likes and several comments. Take a look:





Ellis was seen exploring Maharashtra while meeting with important state leaders, including the chief minister. He tried Mumbai's iconic street food after getting in the festive mood by visiting a Ganapati workshop ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.





And this is not all, earlier Ellis was also seen indulging in a delicious plate of dosa and sambhar while he was visiting Banglore. As he shared the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru" After his post, many Twitter users pointed out that he should devour the dosa with his hands, instead of a knife and fork, which led to Alex putting out an opinion poll on whether he should have his next dosa with hands or fork!

The poll had 2.5K votes, out of which 92% of people asked him to have dosa with his hands. Take a look:





In addition to enjoying street food and getting in the mood for celebration, Ellis also met Mumbai's famous Dabbawallas. He said he was delighted to receive the classic tiffin box as a gift and shared a photo with the city's famous delivery staff.





As Alex Ellis continues his trip, what do you think would be his next indulgence? Let us know in the comments below!