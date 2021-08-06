Indian cuisine has found a huge fan following across the world. Not just Indians living abroad, but even foreigners are trying the delicious food from the subcontinent. Australian sports journalist Chloe Amanda-Bailey, for instance, sampled Delhi's much-loved street food Chhole Bhature at an Indian restaurant. That's not all, even Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had tried the famous North Indian garlic naan. And now, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tried South India's famous Dosa on his recent visit to Bangalore. Take a look:

"Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru," he wrote on Twitter adding that the Dosa was very tasty. After his post, Indian Twitter users began to point out that he should not be using a fork and knife to eat the Dosa and should rather eat directly with hands. Alex Ellis then asked his followers for their opinion in a Twitter poll. Take a look:

"So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa," asked Ellis in his Twitter poll with options asking users to choose between 'hands' and 'knife and fork'. The poll received 2.5k votes, with a whopping 92% voting for the first option. The next morning, the British official uploaded a video of him eating a Dosa with hands. He also admitted that the dish seemed more delicious. Take a look:

"92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand," wrote Ellis on Twitter. He further added comments in three Indian languages, including Hindi, which read 'Ekdum Mast'.





The video of him eating Dosa with hands has received 252k views and 23k likes since the time it was shared. Twitter users appreciated the British High Commisioner's gesture of eating with hands while in Bangalore. They also gave suggestions about other things he could try in the city.





We hope this is the first of many Indian dishes for the British official to try. What did you think of the post? Tell us in the comments below.