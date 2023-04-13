Indian food has started enjoying global recognition in the recent past. Indian street food, especially, has caught the fancy of people abroad. And why not? Our samosas, chaats and pakodas are something to die for. Indian food is loved everywhere for their high flavour profile, so much so, that international bloggers and chefs are also trying their hands at desi recipes. Remember the Australian chef who made palak paneer in a true desi style and his video went viral? Popular chef and vlogger Andy Hearnden had impressed the internet with palak paneer recipe video and it raked in 16.5 million views and 1.6 million likes.





While chef Andy Hearnden had made palak paneer on his wife's demand, this time he agreed to his house guest's request of making a popular street food from Mumbai. Obviously, it was vada pav. Chef Andy Hearnden even shared the video of the making of vada pav on Instagram and this video too went viral with over 6 M views. Take a look:







The viewers were elated to see the chef making their beloved vada pav in true Indian style. 3k+ comments on the post included:

Full marks for extra garlic chutney!

Watching this video munching on Vada Pav!

Foreigners - making vada pav like it should be made. Indians - Cheese and mayonnaise

Things Mumbaikars love to see eat.

On behalf of the Maharashtrian community, I would like to offer you honorary citizenship.

Give this man a stall at Dadar station already.

There's about to be more happy Indians in this comment section than the streets of Mumbai during Diwali.

This is not just a video but a whole emotions for Mumbaikars. Next time add turmeric to besan so it become little yellow other wise 10/10.

Are you too happy seeing the Australian chef making vada pav the way it should be made?

