You may be a fitness enthusiast, who likes to follow a strict diet plan all through the week. But on Sundays, your heart melts and craves yummy treats, agree? Well, Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, is clearly not an exception. A fitness fanatic like him has always influenced people to embrace a healthy lifestyle. But the actor has indulgences too and likes to take cheat days seriously. This time, his Sunday cheat meal had a delicious Turkey sub and Brioche French toast from one of his favourite LA sandwich shops. Dwayne posted a video of the delectable platter on Instagram and made us salivate.





In the video, we saw Dwayne Johnson digging in the heavenly sub. There were bottles of peanut butter, blackberry jelly and maple syrup kept around his sumptuous treat. First, the actor takes out a piece using a fork and dips it into the lip-smacking peanut butter before finally tasting it. In a detailed caption, Dwayne stated, “Cheat meal Sunday in full effect with a turkey sub from one of my favourite LA sandwich spots and the one and only world-famous rocktoast - 4-inch thick Brioche French toast, created by my ace chef.” He also wrote, “Don't cheat yourself, treat yourself, my friends.”





Take a look:

Dwayne Johnson often likes to share glimpses from his Sunday cheat meal with the online family. Once, the actor shared a picture of his delicious meal while he was watching the Sunday night football match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, which was played at Foxborough in Massachusetts, the United States. In the frame, there were two cheeseburgers accompanied by some mouth-watering fries. Yummilicious, isn't it?





If you think Dwayne Johnson's cheat meals don't really include sweet delights then, you are wrong. Some time ago, the actor posted a video of his Sunday meal, which included some scrumptious pancakes. In the video, we saw the actor pouring syrup on the pancakes. We could also hear him saying that "I had a crazy idea to combine coconut and lemon in pancakes and it's amazing." He then goes on to appreciate his chef for bringing the idea into reality in the form of drool-worthy pancakes. Dwayne expressed his happiness by saying that the pancakes are insanely delicious and worth recommending.





Dwayne Johnson's cheat meals are fun and always look super delicious, right?