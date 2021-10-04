Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known globally for his performances in the wrestling ring and larger-than-life personality in Hollywood. However, not many know that before Dwayne Johnson gained fame in the WWE and then translated his popularity into a successful movie career, he was an avid footballer in high school. He was also part of the Miami Hurricanes team — widely considered the best college team of all time. However, an injury cut short his dreams of making it to the National Football League (NFL), a professional American football league.





So, it came as no surprise when, on Sunday night, The Rock shared an image on Instagram where he's seen watching the Sunday Night Football match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, that was played at Foxborough in Massachusetts, the United States.





In the image, we can see a bottle of Teremana Tequila, two cheeseburgers, and some fries. Looks like the rock had a memorable Sunday night by savouring these yummy snacks while watching the game.





He captioned the post, “What a helluva game and perfect cheat meal to have while watching!!” He went to add what he had: “2 Bacon cheeseburgers, fries, and a big plate of my gluttony”.

The Rock also thanked Teremana Tequila and American footballer Tom Brady “for the big win tonight and becoming the NFL's all-time Leading Passer”





Here's what The Rock had while enjoying the game:

Looks like The Rock is a big fan of Teremana Tequila. A few days ago, rather a few nights ago, he had posted a short clip of the bottle of the tequila kept on a table with a glass next to it.





In July, Dwayne Johnson had shared a video of his super healthy, protein-packed breakfast on Instagram. The spread included brown rice mixed with steak and egg whites, topped with blueberries. To balance his carb intake, he also had brown rice oatmeal, which he made “really watery” so that he could “just drink it”. Read more about it here.





Earlier this year, Dwayne Johnson gave us a glimpse into a pancake recipe that he loves to have. Known as “The Rock's Famous Coconut Banana Pancake”, it includes maida, coconut milk, coconut flakes, banana, butter, and peanut butter. Find out how The Rock makes his favourite pancake here.





If Dwayne Johnson's food choices have left you craving, why don't you try making your version of his delicious coconut banana pancake or a protein-packed breakfast?