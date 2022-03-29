We often see all kinds of interesting and bizarre videos that go viral on social media. Whether it's a satisfying food video or a catchy tune, there are so many different videos that catch the fancy of internet users. Even something as simple as a jingle can infuse enthusiasm among internet users. The 'Kacha Badam' song was a jingle by a peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar that took the internet by storm. Remixes of the song catapulted Badyakar to instant stardom, with his videos raking in views by the millions. And now, another fruit seller has been spotted by users on Instagram. This Angoor or Grape seller has come up with a jingle to sell his grapes, and it has been going viral on the platform. Take a look:

(Also Read: The Story Behind The Viral Song 'Kacha Badam')





The video of the grape seller was shared on Instagram by user 'saaliminayat'. It has received over 2.5 million views and 109k likes since the time it was posted. The exact location of the video has not been disclosed.





In the clip, we see an elderly man next to a cart full of black grapes. The man is singing his jingle to sell his grapes or Angoor. He sings about the price of the angoor and describes his produce in a sing-song voice, saying "Lelo 15 rupay ke 12 angoor. [Buy 12 grapes for 15 rupees]" Although the exact lyrics are unclear, his voice has a unique appeal to it that raptured internet users. It would also do the job of marketing his grapes to prospective customers who are passing by.





Several users left their comments to the video of the Angoor seller. "This will also go viral now," said one user while another wrote, "Best!" Others reacted by laughing or heart emojis for the grape-selling man.





This is not the only jingle by a fruit seller that has gone viral in the recent past. In early March 2022, a guava seller had also created a similar song to sell his produce. Internet users praised him for his creativity and musical skills.





Click here to read more about this story.