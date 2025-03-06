Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to create a wide range of imaginative food videos. Many of them have gone viral on social media in the recent past, sparking debates, winning hearts or receiving disapproval online. From reels of food items dancing to dishes coming 'alive,' social media users have been introduced to various generative AI concepts. Some days ago, a creative AI video featuring traditional Indian sweets went viral on Instagram. The post was shared on the page @the.aiengineer. In the reel, we see miniature human figures handling various types of sweet Indian delicacies that the artist has sized larger than them.

Many of these characters are dressed like construction workers and shown hard at work 'making' the sweets. We see them 'perfecting' stacks of glistening jalebis, soft rasgullas, sugary gulab jamuns, yummy-looking laddoos, festive kaju katlis, nutty barfis, rich patisa and more. At one point, the rasgullas are depicted floating in a pond of chaasni (sugar syrup) as the figures row a boat over it. In the background of several frames, we see miniature humans carting, collecting, shaping and cooking some of the base ingredients of the mithai, such as dry fruits and nuts. They climb up ladders and operate cranes (and other machinery) to prepare the sweets. Watch the complete viral video below:







The reel has received over 16 million views so far on Instagram. In the comments section, many users have expressed admiration for this sweet miniature world. Some also found the idea rather funny and responded with laughing emojis. Read the selected reactions below:





"Wow, so beautiful."





"Can't stop watching it. It's amazing."





"Get me a ticket to this city."





"Love the imagination."





"I want to see if someone is commenting on hygiene..."





"This was only what was left to see now."





"Abbe isse dekh ke to chiti vali feeling aa rhi hai." ["Seeing this is making me feel like an ant."]





"No hygiene at all.. people are walking on laddu."





