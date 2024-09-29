Complaints about the poor quality of food served on flights and trains have been on the rise. A recent incident involving an Air India passenger has intensified concerns. While travelling from Delhi to New York with her two-year-old son, Suyesha Savant was shocked to find a cockroach in the omelette served to her. She posted pictures of the contaminated meal on X (formerly Twitter), which left many internet users outraged. "Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on theAir India flight from Delhi to New York. My 2-year-old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," wrote Suyesha in the post. Take a look:

In response to the post, Air India wrote, “Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly.”

Suyesha Savant's post sparked outrage and concern among other travellers. On Saturday, Air India revealed that they had raised the issue with the catering service provider to investigate it further and ensured they would take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in the future, PTI reported.





"We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI 101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024. Air India works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs and multiple checks to ensure the quality of meals served to our guests," the Air India spokesperson said in a statement.





"We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further. We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in future," the statement added.





