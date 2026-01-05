The humble combination of chai and biscuits evokes memories of cosy tea-time breaks and warm conversations. This classic duo has long been a favourite among Indians, pairing a strong brew with crunchy biscuits. A street vendor's latest creation has now taken this traditional combo to a whole new level by adding ice cream to the mix. The viral video, shared on Instagram, shows a unique dessert that combines the warmth of chai with the crunch of biscuits and the chill of ice cream.





The clip begins with the street vendor splashing chai onto a frozen surface, likely an instant freezer or a cold metal plate. He then crushes biscuits on top of the chai, mixing them with milk to create a unique blend. The mixture is spread evenly across the frozen surface and rolled into small cylindrical shapes. Finally, the vendor serves the rolled ice cream in a plastic container, topping it off with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Also Read: Watch: Man Uses Drill Machine To Make Sarson Ka Saag, Sparks Curiosity On The Internet

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: This Bizarre 'Egg Inside Microwave' Experiment Has Over 15 Million Views





The video quickly went viral on the internet. Many users shared their thoughts on the dessert in the comments section. One person wrote, "Yaar please chai ke saath mazaak nahi please. (Please don't joke with tea, please.)"





Another added, "Chai ke satah mazaak karne ka koi tuk hai bhala? (Is there any point in joking with tea?)"





Someone else commented, "I would eat it."





"Thandi thandi chai (chaiscream)," remarked a foodie.





An individual shared, "It's a very good idea."





"Tea lovers' emotions are being played with," read a comment.





A foodie said, "It's offensive by law."





So, what are your thoughts on this chai biscuit ice cream? Would you be curious enough to try it, or do you prefer keeping your chai separate? Let us know in the comments section below.