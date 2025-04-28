The winners of the 8th edition of the acclaimed London Spirits Competition were unveiled recently. Several Indian brands were among them, including those producing whisky, gin, rum, feni and more. An artisanal dry gin from India was also named among the highest-rated spirits in the world. Organised annually by Beverage Trade Network, this international competition rewards brands based on the quality, value, and packaging of their spirits. The competition is known to have a distinctive focus that centres on trade and consumers. Find out which Indian spirits were recognised this year below:

Gold-Winning Indian Spirits At The London Spirits Competition 2025:

Jin Jiji India Dry Gin won gold and was named Spirit of the Year 2025 for India (It received 98 points, making it the highest rated Indian spirit this year). Jin Jiji Darjeeling Gin received silver with 92 points.

Paul John Indian Single Malt Whiskey Brilliance won gold with 96 points. Internationally, it was named the Best Indian Single Malt Whiskey of the Year for 2025. Additionally, Paul John Indian Single Malt Whiskey Madeira won silver.

Seagram's Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky won gold with 95 points.

Amrut Master Distiller's Reserve 2024 whisky won gold with 95 points.

Jaisalmer - Indian Craft Gin won gold with 95 points.

Barrel Aged Feni - Sentari won gold with 95 points (in the "Other Spirits" category).

These Indian spirits won silver at the London Spirits Competition 2025:

Rampur Asava whisky Crafters Reserve whisky All Seasons Sir E Taj whisky Single Malts Of India Marudham Godawan Single Malt Fruit And Spice Artisan Whisky Godawan Single Malt Rich And Rounded Artisan Whisky Roulette Unpeated Premium Whisky Amrut Indian Single Malt Whisky Seqer Handcrafted Dry Gin Seqer Mulberry Passionately Handcrafted Gin Jaisalmer - Gold Edition gin Bom Bay Blanche Handcrafted Artisanal Dry Gin Soci Gin IDAAYA - Himalayan Sipping Rum Mikiamo Limoncello

Several Indian spirits, ranging from feni to rum, also won bronze this year. For the complete list of winners, click here.

Moreover, Indian brands have won recognition in non-alcoholic categories, too. Jimmy's Original Tonic Water from India won the global award for "Bitters and Mixers of the Year" for 2025. Sobriety Sips / Decaf Martini (produced by Dryfusion Mixology Pvt Ltd) from India won silver in the category of "Non-alcoholic Spirits."





Globally, Xaoma Gold from Kazakhstan has been named "Vodka of the Year", Ramsbury Gin from UK is "Gin of the Year" for 2025, Tequila Gran Orendain Reposado from Mexico is the best tequila, W.L. Weller Antique 107 from the US is the top whisky and Havana Club Gran Reserva 15 Anos was named "Rum of the Year."