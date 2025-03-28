The World Whiskies Awards, one of the most prestigious international spirits competitions, recently announced global winners across different categories for this year. In the Single Malt category, the GlenAllachie Speyside Single Malt 12 Years Old was named the best in the world for 2025. This unpeated, full-bodied Scotch whisky has a 46% ABV (Alcohol by Volume) and boasts no added colouring or chill filtration. The tasting notes of this spirit have been described as, "A nose of rich sultanas, flapjacks, and milk chocolate, alongside acetone notes. On the palate, dried apple, gourmet chutney, orange zest, nutmeg, and cinnamon emerge, complemented by vanilla custard. The finish is medium-long, oily, and slightly warm, making for a very enjoyable dram."

The GlenAllachie whisky was made using malted barley from the Moray Firth coast and water drawn from damheads two miles away from the distillery. The wort (the sugary liquid extracted from the mashing process) was fermented for 160 hours. The resulting wash underwent a traditional double distillation process. It was then racked in carefully crafted casks - the distillery takes great pride in sourcing the finest quality wood for the same. The whisky was aged for 12 years in non-climate-controlled warehouses, as per Forbes. The GlenAllachie Distillers Company is helmed by renowned Master Distiller Billy Walker.

The Best Indian Single Malts For 2025

The World Whiskies Awards 2025 also announced taste and category winners across specific countries, including India. The Amrut Peated Single Malt Cask Strength was named the Best Indian Single Malt (No Age Statement) for this year. Here's what the judges noted: "A lot to offer, from sweet to zesty fruit, vanilla and other confectionery, and some peat notes. Earthy and crisp go well together here." In the single malt category (Style: 12 years & under), Indri Founder's Reserve Wine Cask 11 Years Old from India won gold. Here's how its notes were described: "A complex array of black cherry, plum, date and prune notes interplay on the nose, ahead of a jammy palate enhanced by warming oak notes. Dark raisin, hedgerow berries, fig, honey and stone fruits build depth, alongside a hint of struck match."

Before this round, when the World Whiskies Awards announced the Rest of World (RoW) winners for 2025, multiple Indian brands won accolades in several categories. Click here to discover which ones.