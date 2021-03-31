Akshay Kumar, who is known to juggle multiple projects, has dived into his next titled Ram Setu. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also part of the film. Akshay is an archaeologist in the movie and had shared his look on Instagram on Tuesday in which he can be seen sporting a pair of spectacles and a mane with hints of grey. On the second day of shooting, the cast and crew seem to be having a good time on the sets. Akshay, who posted a first look picture yesterday, followed it up with one of Nushrratt flanked by a pair of large steel tiffin boxes. The caption reads: "That's how Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu." Take a look:

The tall steel dabbas were larger-than-life and almost equalled Nushrratt Bharucha in height. Were the dabbas a part of the film's props? Or were they actually filled with food? Well, our guess is only as good as yours, but we'd surely love to know more of the foodie fun going on on the sets of 'Ram Setu'!

This is the first time Akshay and Nushrratt are working together on a project. The actor has earlier worked with Jacqueline in Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers. On March 30, when the film went on the floors Nushrratt had earlier shared a picture of the trio, in which they are reading what seems to be the movie script. She wrote, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with Akshay Kumar sir, Jacqueline and the entire team. Need your best wishes".

Last year, in December, Akshay had obtained permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to shoot the film in Ayodhya because a considerable portion of it is set there. The cast and crew jetted off to the historical city on March 18 for the mahurat shot. The Abhishek Sharma directorial also has a major filming schedule in Mumbai. The movie is slated to release next year.

Akshay recently wrapped up the shoot of the Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. His next release is Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. It also features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. The film's theatrical release has been delayed by almost a year, and the makers had recently announced April 30 as the new date.