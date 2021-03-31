Jacqueline Fernandez is a picture of good health and fitness, whether through her enviable fitness routine or her incredibly healthy diet. Whether she is on a film set or at home, the 'Bhoot Police' actor makes it a point to eat all things clean and healthy. The radiant beauty often shares clicks and snippets from her wonderful diet for her 48.7 million strong Instagram family. From salads to yogurt parfaits, her delicious food diaries are full of all things fresh, healthy and green. Recently, the actor shared a click of a healthy toast which she ate for breakfast. Wondering what it was? Take a look:

(Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Week-Long Detox Diet Is A Recipe For Good Health And Beautiful Skin)

"Yummm," wrote Jacqueline Fernandez along with the snippet of her breakfast. In the picture she shared, we could see a well-buttered toast with freshly-cut slices of Avocado on top. The healthy treat was decorated with edible flowers on top, which gave it a beautiful spin of colour. The creation by True Fit Gourmet was described as a 'Herbed Greek Feta, Avocado whole wheat toastie'.

What a great way to kickstart the day! The use of whole wheat gives the body a feeling of fullness and satiety, while Avocado is loaded with good fats which can help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure.

(Also Read: Benefits Of Avocado: 11 More Reasons To Love The Fruit)

Avocado offers a host of health benefits for the eater.

Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez to eat Avocado? If you're wondering how you too can include Avocado in your breakfast meal, we have a few Desi recipes you can try.

Here Are 5 Desi Avocado Recipes You Can Try Today:

1. Avocado Parantha

2. Avocado Chaat

3. Avocado Tea

4. Avocado Coconut Curry

5. Avocado Chicken Kebabs

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for 'Ram Setu' alongside Nusrat Bharucha and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in the horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' which is a multi-starrer with actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam. The film will hit theatres on 10th September, 2021.